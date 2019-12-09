‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer: Old haunts the new in spooky sequel

There’s something strange in the neighborhood in the new trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Sony released the first look Monday at the beloved franchise’s latest sequel, starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. The film, directed by Jason Reitman, takes place decades after the events of its predecessors but includes plenty of callbacks to its 1980s universe.

“There hasn’t been a ghost sighting in 30 years,” Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson says. “New York in the ‘80s was like the walking dead.”

The thriller follows the surviving family of original ghostbuster Egon Spengler, played in the earlier films by Harold Ramis — who died in 2014. When unusual and unexplained happenings begin to threaten their small town, who ya gonna call? Egon’s descendants.

Though they don’t appear in the trailer, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson are set to return as Raymond Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, respectively, while Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman haunts the nostalgic footage via voiceover.

“Call it fate. Call it luck. Call it karma,” he says, in audio pulled from the 1984 original. “I believe that everything happens for a reason.”

As previously announced, the new installment is not associated with 2016’s all-female “Ghostbusters” revival starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” co-written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, hits theaters July 10.