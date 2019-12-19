Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hanukkah and Christmas Eve converge for ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ sing-along

By Kenneth TuranFilm Critic 
Dec. 19, 2019
10:20 AM
Talk about tradition. The Laemmle Theatres’ annual Christmas Eve “Fiddler on the Roof” sing-along is now in its 12th year, and the convergence of Hanukkah and Christmas Eve means that candle lighting will be added to the festivities at the six hosting theaters.

Director Norman Jewison turned the hit Broadway musical, based on the classic Tevye stories by Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem, into an Oscar-winning film (for Oswald Morris’ cinematography and John Williams’ score). The Laemmles provide lyric sheets for the Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick songs so you can sing along with the irrepressible Topol and the irreplaceable Molly Picon on classics like “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” not to mention the always appropriate “If I Were a Rich Man.”

L’chaim, to life.

'Fiddler on the Roof' Sing-along
Where: Royal, West Los Angeles; Fine Arts, Beverly Hills; Town Center 5, Encino; NoHo 7, North Hollywood; Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Claremont 5, Claremont

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24; also 4:30 shows in Encino, Pasadena

Tickets: $15-$18

Info: laemmle.com

Running time: 3 hours

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is film critic for the Los Angeles Times and National Public Radio’s Morning Edition as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes.
