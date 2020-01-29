Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Movies

It’s John Ford versus Frank Capra, Steven Spielberg and Willam Wellman at the Aero

‘Grapes of Wrath’
Henry Fonda, center, as Tom Joad in the 1940 movie “The Grapes of Wrath.”
(20th Century Fox)
By Kenneth TuranFilm Critic 
Jan. 29, 2020
3:53 PM
The shrewd programmers at the American Cinematheque have dreamt up an engaging way to riff off the Oscar-nominated success of “Ford v Ferrari” by putting together a series called “Ford vs. …” that pairs a John Ford film with a similarly themed work by another director.

On Jan. 31, Ford’s “Young Mr. Lincoln” is paired with Frank Capra’s equally political “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” On Feb. 1, Ford’s action epic “The Searchers” shares the screen with Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan.” And on Feb. 2, Ford’s socially conscious “The Grapes of Wrath” screens with William Wellman’s “The Ox-Bow Incident.” Great pairings every one.

“Ford Vs. …"
Where: Aero Theater, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

When: 7:30 p.m., Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Cost: $12

Info: (310) 260-1528 americancinemathequecalendar.com

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is film critic for the Los Angeles Times and National Public Radio’s Morning Edition as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes.
