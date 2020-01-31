After 30 years with Sundance, John Cooper looks back on favorite films and memories

The 2020 edition of the Sundance Film Festival marks John Cooper’s 30th year at the event. Since 2009 he has held the position of festival director, but after this year’s fest he will be stepping down.

From humble beginnings — in his first year at Sundance, he helped move film prints around Park City in the back of someone else’s hatchback and then had to hand-write shipping labels to return them all — he ascended to the top of the organization.

During that time, much has changed about the ways in which movies are exhibited, but for all the ways in which Sundance is defined by change and responding to the times, Cooper has ensured that some things about the festival remained the same. For one, the festival’s core mission of exposing new and undiscovered talent — from Ryan Coogler to Dee Rees, Damien Chazelle and Cathy Yan — has never changed.

Asked what he wanted his legacy at the festival to be, he had this to say:

“I want them to think that I was part of making something important, but I also want them to think that I was part of making a team that did that. More of a general than a sniper. Like a great sniper probably has a certain pride in what they can shoot at, but I liked the notion of leading people to a place and leading audiences to a place [that] is so much better. Our audience is so much better at accepting difference in films.

“And I also want to be thought of as somebody that created an event and had a personality and wasn’t afraid to show it. I know that I’m goofy. I know that I will cry in front of audiences this time. But I like that Sundance didn’t go to a very classic, almost uptight academic festival-y attitude, that we kept our attitude. I think that’s it — I want to be a part of something that kept the attitude and brought people along.”

As he prepares for the next phase in his Sundance career in the newly created role of emeritus director, Cooper recalled some of his most memorable movies and moments from his years with the festival.