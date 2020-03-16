Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Movies

Actor Idris Elba tests positive for the coronavirus

Idris Elba
Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus but says he has no symptoms so far.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
March 16, 2020
11:44 AM
Idris Elba, 47, is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

“I feel OK. I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” the actor said Monday in a post on Twitter. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Elba said he tested positive Monday morning. He recently spoke at the massive WE Day 2020 event in London on March 4. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also spoke at the event and reportedly posed with the actor. She tested positive last week.

Christie D’Zurilla
Christie D'Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news.
