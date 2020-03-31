‘Bad Boys for Life’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ top new releases to watch at home

Here are recent theatrical releases available this week to rent (VOD) or buy digitally, with links to our reviews.

Bad Boys for Life Violence is something the first two films, whatever you may think of them, did exceptionally well and action junkies can rest assured that this stylish, derivative and fitfully fun third outing, once again starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will at least give them their money’s worth in slashed throats, impaled torsos and bullet-riddled bodies. R. Digital

— Justin Chang

Sonic the Hedgehog Ever since the movie’s rocky rollout in its first trailer, expectations were low for the adaptation of the popular ’90s Sega video game, but after a complete digital redesign of the speedy blue hedgehog, it turns out to be legitimately funny, heartwarming and entertaining. PG. Digital

— Katie Walsh

Advertisement

Celebration This long-awaited observational documentary, directed by Olivier Meyrou, is a tribute to the incredible craft of haute couture, meticulously fussed and fitted and fretted over by designer Yves Saint Laurent, an army of seamstresses and YSL’s business partner Pierre Bergé; the peek into this world feels like an unearthed gem released from a vault. Digital and on-demand

— Katie Walsh

The Etruscan Smile “Succession’s” Brian Cox is a wonder to watch, and seeing him in this gentle, vulnerable role, spouting folk tales and seductions in ancient Scottish Gaelic, is a treat. If only the rest of this sappy story stood up to his talents. R. Available April 3 on Film Movement Plus; digital, Blu-ray and DVD, June 16

— Katie Walsh