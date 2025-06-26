Advertisement
Movies

Emma Stone is kidnapped by Jesse Plemons in trailer for ‘Bugonia,’ their latest film with Yorgos Lanthimos

Emma Stone, in a black skirt suit and sunglasses, walks to her Mercedes SUV in "Bugonia."
Emma Stone stars in director Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia,” their third collaboration in three years.
(Atsushi Nishijima / Focus Features)
By Cate Burtner

By the looks of the first trailer for “Bugonia,” Emma Stone’s latest collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos will be just as brilliantly bizarre as its predecessors.

“Bugonia,” an English-language remake of the South Korean sci-fi comedy “Save the Green Planet!,” follows two conspiracy theorists who believe Stone’s high-powered chief executive character is an alien planning to destroy planet Earth — so they kidnap her.

Stone and Lanthimos have previously worked together on “The Favourite” (2018), “Poor Things” (2023) and “Kinds of Kindness” (2024). “Bugonia” marks their third consecutive film in three years.

West Hollywood, CA - November 17: Director Yorgos Lanthimos is photographed in promotion of his new film, "Poor Things," at the Sunset Tower Hotel, in West Hollywood, CA, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The film stars Oscar-winner Emma Stone as a Frankenstein-style creature, who undergoes a sexual awakening.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

After ‘The Favourite,’ Yorgos Lanthimos could do anything. He went wilder than ever

Featuring sexually unbound performances from Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, the Greek director’s latest confirms him as an artist who can’t allow any compromise.

The trailer — released Thursday by Focus Features — opens with a voiceover, a metaphor and a shot of a beehive. “The workers gather pollen for the queen,” Jesse Plemons, who worked with Lanthimos and Stone in “Kinds of Kindness,” says as the trailer cuts to Stone’s swaggering CEO.

After a quippy kidnapping montage with Plemons and Aidan Delbis’ characters set to Green Day’s “Basket Case,” Stone is shown lying unconscious in a bed. Jarring chords alternate with action-packed footage of fist fights and police chases, all framed in Lanthimos’ quintessential style.

“How can you tell she’s an alien?” Delbis asks. Plemons replies, “Well, the signs are obvious.”

The conspiracy theory — and the truth about the CEO’s extraterrestrial status — remain anything but obvious in this initial teaser; fans will have to wait for the film’s release.

“Bugonia” is set for a limited run on Oct. 24 before expanding wide Oct. 31. Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone round out the cast.

Movies
Cate Burtner

Cate Burtner is a reporting intern with the Entertainment and Arts desk of the Los Angeles Times. She is a recent graduate of Stanford University, where she studied English literature. Burtner wrote and edited for the Stanford Daily, focusing primarily on book reviews and literary news. In addition to journalism, Burtner loves reading, hiking and working with young people.

