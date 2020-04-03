Kenneth Turan on saying goodbye and the comfort of movies in times of crisis

What films do you watch when you’re facing what might well be the end of the world as we’ve known it?

I was in the audience several years ago when the late Oscar-winning screenwriter and film academy President Frank Pierson revealed that on the cataclysmic night of Sept. 11, 2001, the decision for he and his wife was a snap: the tonic, exuberant “Singin’ in the Rain.”

It’s in that spirit of engaging, upbeat popular entertainment in impossible times that I’m offering a very personal list of more than a dozen movies that fit that particular bill.

Think of them as a kind of “free from fear 14,” a reminder of films — some very familiar, some less so, almost all from Hollywood — that I can always count on to raise my spirits and keep my mind off potential catastrophe.

On one level I’m doing this because this is what all critics do, recommending what they believe readers will enjoy. But this piece is a little different. It’s the last one I will write under the Times film critic byline.

Though I hope to continue contributing to film coverage here, after close to 30 years in a job that was challenging as well as exhilarating, I am stepping away from daily film reviewing and leaving the heavy lifting to Justin Chang, the best and most gifted of colleagues.

Given that I started in this business on a series of manual typewriters and ended by tweeting this news, I’ve had a considerable run. Never did the words in Ecclesiastes, “To every thing there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven,” seem more fitting.

Because being useful as a critic — being (to steal a title from Maimonides) a guide for the perplexed — has always been one of my guiding principles, it feels especially fitting that my final piece is not ruminative or filled with reminiscences but very much in that pragmatic spirit.

So, in alphabetical order, here are my free from fear 14: