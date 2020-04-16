Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Review: ‘The Quarry’ a spotlight for Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon

Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon in the movie ‘The Quarry’
Shea Whigham, left, and Michael Shannon in the movie “The Quarry.”
(Lionsgate)
By Mark OlsenStaff Writer 
April 16, 2020
1:57 PM
Share

An ambitious combination of suspense thriller and brooding treatise on existential themes, “The Quarry” feels like a throwback to the era of late-night cable movies, when art, ambition and genre pulp would often collide.

Directed by Scott Teems from a screenplay adapted by Teems and Andrew Brotzman from a novel by Damon Galgut, the movie opens with a traveling preacher (Bruno Bichir), on his way to a small Texas border town, picking up a man (Shea Wigham) from the side of the road. That man, a fugitive, soon kills the preacher and assumes his identity.

When a body is found in the local quarry, the fugitive’s deceptions become harder to hold together in the face of a suspicious local police chief (Michael Shannon). Catalina Sandino Moreno plays a young woman who assists at the church and is secretly having an affair with the lawman.

The story has been transposed, to strong effect, to borderland Texas from the setting of South Africa in the novel, creating an evocative world where some people are passing through and some are going nowhere.

Advertisement

The movie’s truest strength is simply in watching Whigham and Shannon warily face off, a low-key masterclass of on-screen masculinity and old-school charisma.

For Whigham’s fugitive posing as a preacher, what begins as just a convenient cover story takes on an unexpected life of its own, as he comes to find genuine solace and purpose in the Bible and starts to build a congregation for his sermons on forgiveness and redemption. There is something affecting about “The Quarry,” even if it doesn’t quite fully sustain its spare worldview, and despite the storytelling becoming increasingly cluttered by the end.

‘The Quarry’
Rated: R, for some violence and language

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Playing: Available April 17 on VOD

Movies
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mark Olsen
Follow Us
Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement