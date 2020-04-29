Priyanka Chopra, Riz Ahmed pay tribute to Irrfan Khan, ‘a thoughtful man’

Ava DuVernay, Priyanka Chopra, Riz Ahmed and leading Bollywood actors, directors and stars paid tribute on Twitter to Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan, who died Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. He was 53.

In Hollywood, the Indian actor was known for his roles in “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Jurassic World,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and the adventure fantasy “Life of Pi.”

“The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic,” tweeted Chopra, who starred alongside Khan in the 2011 dark comedy “7 Khoon Maaf” (“Seven Sins Forgiven”) from director Vishal Bhardwaj. “Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed.”

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Advertisement

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Khan in “Jurassic World,” remembered him as “a thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember ‘the wonderful aspects of our existence’ in the darkest of days,” he tweeted above a photo of Khan laughing.

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

Although “Nightcrawler” actor Ahmed never met Khan, he called him “an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us.”

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Advertisement

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Khan’s death “a loss to the world of cinema and theatre” and said he “will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.”

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Read more reactions to the beloved actor’s death below.

A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films. pic.twitter.com/aA9RAjsxSl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2020

Advertisement

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

I didn’t really know #irrfankhan sir beyond the customary hi hellos & i’m a huge fan conversation at screenings & parties .. But today feels like a personal loss! Its’s strange.. But i guess it’s a testimony to his greatness as an actor and artist .. #legendsneverdie 💔😢 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 29, 2020

Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family. pic.twitter.com/L3NN1wuz6H — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.

You will be fondly remembered.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020

Advertisement

My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.

“पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020