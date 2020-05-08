For Mother’s Day, Michelle Obama asks her own what’s the secret to raising kids

Michelle Obama is starting Mother’s Day a little early this year.

The former first lady posted a sweet tribute to her mother, Marian Robinson, on Instagram Friday alongside an outtake of “Becoming,” her new Netflix documentary.

“As we head into Mother’s Day weekend, I’m reflecting on the lessons that my mom taught me and my brother Craig over the years,” she wrote. “When we were growing up, she always gave us the space to ask questions and share our ideas. And she always took us seriously, carefully considering what we had to say and responding with thoughtful questions, and plenty of encouragement.

“All along, she was empowering us to be ourselves, kindling the unique flame burning inside each of us. She laid out the blueprint for how I have raised my own girls. Mom, you are my rock and my best friend, and you have been a guiding light throughout my life. I love you!”

In the clip, Obama asks her mother her “secret” behind raising a son and daughter.

”...there is no secret,” Robinson replies.

“I had fun with my kids,” she says later in the clip. “I just couldn’t wait to see what they were going to come in and say next, because it was always something.”

“Becoming” made its Netflix debut Wednesday after a surprise announcement from the streaming giant last week. The documentary chronicles the former first lady’s 34-city book tour in 2018 for her bestselling memoir, “Becoming.”