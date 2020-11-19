Yes, Virginia, there are movies this holiday season. Here’s where to find them

In a year like no other, when most high-profile releases are tagged “Do not open until 2021,” there will still be new movies this holiday season stretching from Thanksgiving to Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January. The trick is knowing where to find them. Across streaming services, on-demand platforms, virtual cinemas and even actual cinemas (where theaters are open*), will be Oscar contenders, action and horror flicks, comedies and thrillers, as well as international titles, animation and documentaries to break up your virtual family get-togethers.

*Theaters were still open in most of the country at press time. Release dates are subject to change.

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Vanessa Hudgens reprises her dual roles in this sequel to the 2018 rom-com about a Chicago baker who trades places with her royal look-alike. Directed by Mike Rohl. Streaming. Netflix

Nov. 20

Collective

Documentary about a team of investigative reporters at a Romanian newspaper. Directed by Alexander Nanau. Theaters and VOD. Magnolia Pictures

Advertisement

Donbass

Russian comedy written and directed by Sergei Loznitsa. Virtual cinemas. Film Movement

Embattled

A young man has a rocky relationship with his father, an MMA fighter, in this drama. With Stephen Dorff, Darren Mann, Donald Faison, Karrueche Tran. Directed by Nick Sarkisov. Theaters and VOD. IFC Films

Girl

A young woman tangles with a small-town sheriff when she investigates the murder of her abusive father in this drama. With Bella Thorne, Mickey Rourke. Written and directed by Chad Faust. Theaters; VOD, Nov. 24. Screen Media

Iron Mask

Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan have supporting roles in this martial-arts fantasy about a cartographer who travels to 18th century China. With Jason Flemyng. Directed by Oleg Stepchenko. Digital and VOD. Lionsgate

Jiu Jitsu

Nicolas Cage and Tony Jaa star in this fantasy about martial-arts masters defending Earth from alien invaders. With Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos. Directed by Dimitri Logothetis. Theaters, digital and VOD. The Avenue

Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams

Documentary about Japan’s national high school baseball championship. Directed by Ema Ryan Yamazaki. Virtual cinemas. First Run Features

Advertisement

The Last Vermeer

Fact-based drama about an art forger who duped the Nazis. With Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, Vicky Krieps. Directed by Dan Friedkin. Theaters. TriStar Pictures

Markie in Milwaukee

Documentary about a transgender woman from a conservative Midwest family. Directed by Matt Kliegman. Virtual cinemas Icarus Films

Run

A chronically ill teen grows suspicious of her overprotective mother in this thriller. With Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, Pat Healy, Erik Athavale. Written by Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian. Directed by Chaganty. Streaming. Hulu

Soros

Documentary profiles billionaire philanthropist and Holocaust survivor George Soros. Directed by Jesse Dylan. VOD. Abramorama

Advertisement

Sound of Metal

Riz Ahmed as Ruben in “Sound of Metal.” (Amazon Studios)

Drama about a hard-rock drummer who begins to suffer severe hearing loss. With Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci. Directed by Darius Marder. Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder. Theaters; Amazon Prime, Dec. 4. Amazon Studios

Team Marco

A young boy learns to play bocce ball from his Italian American grandfather in this family comedy. With Owen Vaccaro, Anthony Patellis. Directed by Julio Vincent Gambuto. Virtual cinemas and PVOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Advertisement

The Twentieth Century

The rise of former Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King is reimagined in this comedic fable. With Dan Beirne, Sarianne Cormier. Written and directed by Matthew Rankin. Virtual cinemas. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Vanguard

Jackie Chan plays the head of a covert security company in this globetrotting action thriller. Directed by Stanley Tong. Theaters. Gravitas Ventures

Words Can’t Go There

Documentary profiles John Kaizan Neptune, a California surfer turned master of the traditional Japanese flute called the shakuhachi. Directed by David Neptune. VOD. Sky Castle Pictures

Nov. 22

Belushi

Advertisement

Documentary recalls the life and times of comic actor and “SNL” star John Belushi. With Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, John Landis. Directed by R.J. Cutler. Cable and streaming. Showtime Documentary Films

Nov. 23

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Documentary profiles the chart-topping singer-songwriter. Directed by Grant Singer. Streaming. Netflix

Nov. 24

Buddy Games

Comedy with Dan Bakkedahl, Kevin Dillon, Josh Duhamel, Olivia Munn, James Roday Rodriguez, Dax Shepard and Nick Swardson. Directed by Duhamel. Digital and VOD. Saban Films/Paramount Pictures

Advertisement

Hillbilly Elegy

Glenn Close and Amy Adams in “Hillbilly Elegy.” (Lacey Terrell / Netflix)

Glenn Close and Amy Adams star in director Ron Howard’s drama about three generations of one Appalachian family. Based on the memoir by J.D. Vance. Streaming. Netflix

Saul & Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor Band

Documentary about two Jewish musicians in their 90s who return to Poland for a concert. Directed by Tod Lending. Digital and VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Advertisement

She Is the Ocean

Documentary about female divers, surfers, etc. Directed by Inna Blohina. VOD. Blue Fox Entertainment

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in the movie “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.” (Joseph Lederer/Netflix)

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn reprise their roles as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in this sequel to the 2018 holiday comedy. Directed by Chris Columbus. Streaming. Netflix

Advertisement

The Croods: A New Age

Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone reprise their voice roles in this sequel to the 2013 animated comedy about a prehistoric family. Directed by Joel Crawford. Theaters. Universal Pictures

Happiest Season

Kristen Stewart, left, and Mackenzie Davis in the movie “Happiest Season.” (Jojo Whilden / Hulu)

A young woman learns her girlfriend still hasn’t come out to her conservative family in this holiday rom-com. With Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Ana Gasteyer. Directed by Clea Duvall. Streaming. Hulu

Advertisement

Last Call

Rhys Ifans portrays Welsh poet Dylan Thomas in this biographical drama. With John Malkovich, Rodrigo Santoro, Romola Garai, Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet. Written and directed by Steven Bernstein. Theaters. K Street Pictures

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Viola Davis portrays the legendary blues singer in this musical drama costarring the late Chadwick Boseman and based on the August Wilson play. Directed by George C. Wolfe. Theaters; streaming, Dec. 18. Netflix

Advertisement

The Mystery of D.B. Cooper

Documentary investigates the case of the 1970s skyjacker who parachuted out of a plane midflight and then vanished without a trace. Directed by John Dower. Cable and streaming on HBO Max. HBO Documentary Films

Stardust

Biographical drama recalls how rock icon David Bowie created his early-'70s alter ego Ziggy Stardust. With Johnny Flynn, Marc Maron, Jena Malone. Written by Gabriel Range and Christopher Bell. Directed by Range. Theaters and VOD. IFC Films

Uncle Frank

A Southern teen visits her gay uncle in 1970s NYC. With Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Margo Martindale, Steve Zahn, Judy Greer. Written and directed by Alan Ball. Streaming. Amazon Prime

Nov. 26

Superintelligence

Advertisement

An ordinary woman is chosen to interact with a potentially malevolent form of artificial intelligence in this comedy. With Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, Jean Smart, James Corden. Written by Steve Mallory. Directed by Ben Falcone. Streaming. HBO Max

Nov. 27

Black Beauty

Update of Anna Sewell’s 19th century novel about a horse. With Kate Winslet, Mackenzie Foy, Claire Forlani. Directed by Ashley Avis. Streaming. Disney+

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Documentary spotlights choreographer Debbie Allen’s reimagined version of the holiday favorite. Directed by Oliver Bokelberg. Streaming. Netflix

Advertisement

Dutch

A New Jersey drug kingpin tries to hold on to his empire in this crime drama. With Lance Gross, Macy Gray, Jeremy Meeks. Written and directed by Preston A. Whitmore II; based on a novel by Teri Woods. Theaters. Imani Media Group

Kill It and Leave This Town

A traumatized man seeks solace in a fantasy world of his own imagination in this black-and-white animated fable from Poland. Directed by Mariusz Wilczynski. Virtual cinemas. Outsider Pictures

Mosul

Local forces fight to free the Iraqi city from the grip of the terrorist organization Islamic State in this docudrama. Written and directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan. Streaming on Netflix. 101 Studios

Princess of the Row

Advertisement

A young girl runs away from foster care to live on L.A.'s skid row with her mentally unstable father in this drama. With Edi Gathegi, Martin Sheen, Tayler Buck, Ana Ortiz. Directed by Van Maximilian Carlson. Theaters, digital and VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Zappa

Musical iconoclast Frank Zappa is profiled in this rock doc directed by Alex Winter. Featuring Gail Zappa, Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others. Theaters and VOD. Magnolia Pictures

Nov. 29

My Psychedelic Love Story

Director Errol Morris’ documentary on LSD guru Timothy Leary is presented from the perspective of Leary’s Swiss-born, Paris-raised lover, Joanna Harcourt-Smith. Cable and streaming. Showtime Documentary Films

Advertisement

Dec. 1

Doin’ My Drugs

Documentary about an HIV-positive musician and activist in Zambia. Directed by Tyler Q. Rosen. Digital and VOD. Freestyle Digital Media

The Mystery of the Flamingo

Comic documentary directed by Javier Polo Gandía. Featuring John Waters, Eduardo Casanova, Allee Willis, Rigo Pex, Kero Kero Bonito. VOD. 1091

Stand!

An immigrant couple falls in love against the backdrop of a labor strike in 1919 Canada in this musical drama based on the stage musical “Strike!” With Marshall Williams, Laura Slade Wiggins. Directed by Robert Adetuyi. Theaters, one-night event. Fathom Events

Dec. 2

Mayor

Documentary profiles the mayor of the West Bank city of Ramallah. Directed by David Osit. Theaters. Film Movement

Advertisement

The Midnight Sky

George Clooney directs and stars in this postapocalyptic sci-fi drama about an Arctic scientist seeking to warn a team of returning astronauts of a global disaster. With Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo. Theaters; streaming, Dec. 23 Netflix

Dec. 3

Anything for Jackson

A couple’s scheme to resurrect their dead grandson has unforeseen consequences in this supernatural thriller. With Yannick Bisson, Josh Cruddas, Konstantina Mantelos, Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings. Written by Keith Cooper. Directed by Justin G. Dyck. Streaming. Shudder

Tripping With Nils Frahm

The composer-performer gives a concert at Berlin Funkhaus in the German capital in this music documentary. Directed by Benoit Toulemonde. Streaming. Mubi

Dec. 4

All My Life

Advertisement

A couple’s wedding plans are upended when the groom is diagnosed with cancer in this drama. With Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr., Kyle Allen, Chrissie Fit, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott, Keala Settle. Written by Todd Rosenberg. Directed by Marc Meyers. Theaters. Universal Pictures

Another Round

Dark comedy with Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, Lars Ranthe. Written by Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm. Directed by Vinterberg. Theaters; VOD, Dec. 18. Samuel Goldwyn

Billie

Documentary profiles jazz singer Billie Holiday. Directed by James Erskine. Theaters and VOD. Greenwich Entertainment

Advertisement

Black Bear

An actress-filmmaker plays twisted games with a couple while at a retreat in the Adirondacks in this drama. With Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon. Written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine. Theaters and VOD. Momentum Pictures

The Changin’ Times of Ike White

Documentary follows the R&B musician, who recorded an acclaimed album while in prison in the 1970s, through life after his release. Directed by Dan Vernon. Theaters and virtual cinemas. Kino Lorber

Crock of Gold — A Few Rounds With Shane Macgowan

Documentary on the lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues directed by Julien Temple, with animation from illustrator Ralph Steadman. Digital and VOD. Magnolia Pictures

Dear Santa

Documentary salutes the United States Postal Service’s century-old program that seeks to fulfill children’s Christmas wishes. Directed by Dana Nachman. Theaters and PVOD. IFC Films

Advertisement

40 Years a Prisoner

Documentary follows one man’s four-decade quest to free his parents following the police raid on the Black activist group MOVE in Philadelphia in 1978. Directed by Tommy Oliver. Theaters; cable and streaming on HBO Max, Dec. 8. HBO Documentary Films

Godmothered

An aspiring fairy godmother comes to the aid of a widowed single mom in Boston in this fantasy comedy. With Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher, Jane Curtin. Directed by Sharon Maguire. Streaming. Disney+

Half Brothers

Advertisement

A Mexican man learns he has an American half-brother in this Spanish-language comedy. With Luis Gerardo Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Vincent Spano. Directed by Luke Greenfield. Theaters. Focus Features

I’m Your Woman

Rachel Brosnahan stars as a woman who goes on the lam with her baby after her husband betrays his criminal partners in this thriller. Directed by Julia Hart. Theaters; Amazon Prime, Dec. 11. Amazon Studios

La Leyenda Negra

An undocumented Salvadoran teen living in Compton fights deportation in this drama. With Monica Betancourt, Kailei Lopez, Irlanda Moreno. Written and directed by Patricia Vidal Delgado. Theaters, HBO and HBO Max. HBO

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

A caterer, a wedding planner and others find love in this romantic comedy. With Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace, Jesse McCartney, Chandra West, Diego Boneta, Andrew Bachelor. Written and directed by Dennis Dugan. Theaters/VOD. Saban Films

Advertisement

Luxor

Andrea Riseborough stars as a British aid worker who encounters an archaeologist — her former lover — when she returns to the ancient Egyptian city of Luxor. With Karim Saleh and Michael Landes. Written and directed by Zeina Durra. Virtual cinemas, digital and VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films





Mank

Gary Oldman portrays “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz in director David Fincher’s black-and-white bio-drama. With Tom Burke, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton and Charles Dance. Streaming. Netflix

Minor Premise

Sci-fi with Sathya Sridharan, Paton Ashbrook and Dana Ashbrook. Directed by Eric Schultz. Theaters, virtual cinemas, digital and VOD. Utopia

Advertisement

Museum Town

Documentary about an economically depressed former mill town in Massachusetts reborn as a venue for contemporary art. Narrated by Meryl Streep. With Nick Cave, David Byrne, James Turrell. Directed by Jennifer Trainer. Virtual cinemas. Kino Lorber

Music Got Me Here

Documentary about a dedicated music therapist who bonds with a teen who has a traumatic brain injury. Directed by Susan Koch. Virtual cinemas. First Run Features

Nomadland

Frances McDormand in the movie “Nomadland.” (Searchlight)

Advertisement

Frances McDormand stars as a down-on-her-luck Nevada woman who hits the road in her van in this drama. Written and directed by Chloé Zhao, based on the nonfiction book by Jessica Bruder. Theaters. Searchlight Pictures

The Prom

Broadway types assemble in support of an Indiana teen who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom in this star-studded LGBTQ-themed musical comedy directed by Ryan Murphy. With Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key. Theaters; streaming, Dec. 11. Netflix

Advertisement

76 Days

Documentary examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Directed by Weixi Chen, Hao Wu. Virtual cinemas. MTV Documentary Films

Smiley Face Killers

A young man is menaced by a hooded stranger in this thriller written by Bret Easton Ellis. With Crispin Glover, Ronen Rubinstein, Mia Serafino. Directed by Tim Hunter. Theaters and VOD. Lionsgate

Wander

A mentally disturbed detective sees parallels between his latest case and the death of his daughter years earlier in this mystery thriller. With Aaron Eckhart, Katheryn Winnick, Heather Graham, Tommy Lee Jones. Written by Tim Doiron. Directed by April Mullen. Theaters, digital and VOD. Saban Films

What Lies Below

A teen suspects something is off about her mother’s seemingly perfect fiancé in this sci-fi thriller. With Ema Horvath, Trey Tucker, Mena Suvari. Written and directed by Braden R. Duemmler. Digital and VOD. Vertical Entertainment

Advertisement

Dec. 8

Skyfire

A geologist warns of an impending volcanic eruption on a tropical island in this disaster thriller. With Jason Isaacs, Hannah Quinlivan, Xueqi Wang, Shawn Dou. Directed by Simon West. Theaters and VOD. Screen Media

Dec. 9

Alabama Snake

Documentary directed by Theo Love. Cable and streaming on HBO Max. HBO Documentary Films

The Incredible Story of Rose Island

Comedy directed by Sydney Sibilia. Streaming. Netflix

Advertisement

Dec. 10

Funny Boy

A gay teen comes of age in Sri Lanka in the 1970s and ’80s in this Canadian drama based on Shyam Selvadurai’s novel. Directed by Deepa Mehta. Streaming on Netflix. Array

Dec. 11

Archenemy

Action thriller with Joe Manganiello, Skylan Brooks, Zolee Griggs, Amy Seimetz, Glenn Howerton. Written and directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer. Theaters, digital and VOD. RLJE Films

Assassins

Documentary examines the assassination of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s half-brother in Malaysia in 2017. Directed by Ryan White. Theaters and virtual cinemas; VOD, Jan. 15. Greenwich Entertainment

DNA

A French woman explores her Algerian heritage in this drama written, directed by and starring Maïwenn. With Fanny Ardant, Louis Garrel, Dylan Robert, Florent Lacger, Marine Vacth, Henri-Noël Tabary. Streaming. Netflix

Advertisement

Farewell Amor

After many years apart, an Angolan immigrant is joined in the U.S. by his wife and daughter in this drama. With Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, Jayme Lawson, Joie Lee. Written and directed by Ekwa Msangi. Theaters, digital and VOD. IFC Films

Finding Yingying

Documentary about a student from China who disappeared after coming to the U.S. to attend college. Directed by Jiayan Shi. Virtual cinemas. MTV Documentary Films

Giving Voice

Documentary visits the annual August Wilson Monologue Competition. With Viola Davis. Directed by James D. Stern, Fernando Villena. Streaming. Netflix

Gunda

Experimental documentary set on a farm. Directed by Victor Kossakovsky. Virtual cinemas, qualifying run; full release, 2021. Neon

Advertisement

Ip Man: Kung Fu Master

Prequel to the action film franchise about the famed martial arts instructor. With Yu-Hang To. Directed by Li Liming. Theaters and VOD. Magnet Releasing

Let Them All Talk

Meryl Streep stars in Steven Soderbergh’s comedy about a famous author on a cruise with her two best friends, her nephew and her literary agent. With Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, Gemma Chan. Written by Deborah Eisenberg. Streaming. HBO Max

Advertisement

Minari

Steven Yeun and Alan S. Kim in the movie “Minari.” (A24)

A Korean American family moves to a farm in Arkansas in this drama. With Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Will Patton. Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Theaters, qualifying run; full release, Feb. 12. A24

Parallel

Friends discover a portal to other worlds in this sci-fi thriller. Kathleen Quinlan, Martin Wallström, Aml Ameen, Georgia King and Mark O’Brien. Directed by Isaac Ezban. Theaters and VOD. Vertical Entertainment

Advertisement

Safety

A college football player must care for his younger brother when their mother enters rehab in this fact-based drama. With Jay Reeves, Corinne Foxx, Amanda Warren. Directed by Reginald Hudlin. Streaming. Disney+

Songbird

Sci-fi thriller with KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser and Demi Moore. Directed by Adam Mason. PVOD. STXfilms

The Stand In

Advertisement

Drew Barrymore plays dual roles in this comedy about a jaded actress who hires her on-set double to fill in for her in her off-set life. With Ellie Kemper, Holland Taylor, T.J. Miller, Andrew Rannells, Lena Dunham. Directed by Jamie Babbit. Theaters, digital and VOD. Paramount Pictures/Saban Films

Through the Night

Documentary about a 24-hour day care center in NYC that serves the needs of the working poor. Directed by Loira Limbal. Virtual cinemas. Long Shot Factory

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

“Crocodile Dundee” star Paul Hogan tries to rehabilitate his image in this mockumentary. With John Cleese, Chevy Chase, Olivia Newton-John. Directed by Dean Murphy. Theaters and VOD. Lionsgate

Wander Darkly

A couple’s relationship takes a surreal turn following a tragic accident in this fantastical drama. With Sienna Miller, Diego Luna. Written and directed by Tara Miele. Theaters and VOD. Lionsgate

Advertisement

The Weasel’s Tale

An aging Argentine actress and others sharing an old mansion match wits with a pair of ruthless real estate developers in this dark comedy. With Graciela Borges. Directed by Juan José Campanella. Theaters and virtual cinemas. Outsider Pictures

Wild Mountain Thyme

An Irish woman harbors romantic feelings for her rural neighbor in writer-director John Patrick Shanley’s adaptation of his play “Outside Mullingar.” With Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm. Theaters and VOD. Bleecker Street

Wolfwalkers

Advertisement

Animated fantasy about a young girl hunting wolves with her father in 17th century Ireland. With the voices of Sean Bean, Maria Doyle Kennedy. Directed by Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart. Streaming. Apple Original Films/GKids

Wuhan Wuhan

Documentary about life in the Chinese city during the coronavirus outbreak. Narrated by Constance Wu. Directed by Yung Chang. Virtual cinemas. Starlight Media

Dec. 12

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?

Documentary celebrates the chart-topping sibling musical trio of “Saturday Night Fever” fame. Directed by Frank Marshall. Cable and streaming on HBO Max. HBO Documentary Films

Dec. 15





The Last Sermon

Two filmmakers who survived a 2003 terrorist bombing investigate Islamic extremism in Europe in this documentary. Directed by Jack Baxter. Virtual cinemas, digital and VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Advertisement

Paint

Art-school friends try to make it in NYC in this dark comedy. With Josh Caras, Olivia Luccardi, Paul Cooper. Written and directed by Michael Walker. VOD. Gravitas Ventures





Dec. 16

The Art of Political Murder

Documentary directed by Paul Taylor. Cable and streaming on HBO Max. HBO Documentary Films

Dec. 18

Angie: Lost Girls

Drama with Jane Widdop, Olivia d’Abo, Dylan Sprayberry, MC Lyte, Amin Joseph and Anthony Montgomery. Directed by Julia Verdin. Digital and VOD. Freestyle Digital Media

Bad Impulse

A family’s new high-tech home-security system comes to rule their lives in this thriller. With Grant Bowler, Sonya Walger, Paul Sorvino, Dan Lauria. Directed by Michelle Danner. Theaters and VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Advertisement

Breach

The crew of an interstellar ship battles a malevolent force in this sci-fi thriller. Cody Kearsley, Bruce Willis, Rachel Nichols, Thomas Jane. Written by Edward Drake, Corey Large. Directed by John Suits. Theaters, digital and VOD. Saban Films

The Capote Tapes

Documentary uses archival recordings and recent interviews to profile author Truman Capote. Directed by Ebs Burnough. Theaters; VOD, Jan. 12. Greenwich Entertainment

The Dissident

Documentary profiles slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Directed by Bryan Fogel. Theaters. Briarcliff Entertainment

The Father

Advertisement

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins in the movie ‘The Father.” (Sean Gleason/Sony Pictures Classics)

Anthony Hopkins stars as a family patriarch falling into dementia in director Florian Zeller’s adaptation of his stage drama. With Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Olivia Williams. Theaters. Sony Pictures Classics

Greenland

A family searches for a safe place to hide when a comet threatens Earth in this disaster thriller. With Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Hope Davis. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh. PVOD. STXfilms

Hunter Hunter

A family of fur trappers is menaced by a rogue wolf in this thriller. With Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl, Camille Sullivan, Summer Howell. Written and directed by Shawn Linden. Theaters, digital and VOD. IFC Midnight

Advertisement

Max Cloud

A teen joins forces with a video-game hero when she’s teleported into a virtual world in this sci-fi comedy. With Isabelle Allen, Scott Adkins, Lashana Lynch. Directed by Martin Owen. Digital and VOD. Well Go USA

Modern Persuasion

Contemporary update of the Jane Austen novel with Alicia Witt, Shane McRae, Bebe Neuwirth, Liza Lapira and Daniela Pineda. Digital and VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Nasrin

Documentary on human rights activist and political prisoner Nasrin Sotoudeh. Directed by Jeff Kaufman. Narrated by Olivia Coleman. Virtual cinemas. Virgil Films

Sister of the Groom

Advertisement

A woman tries to sabotage her brother’s wedding in the Hamptons in this comedy. With Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott, Jake Hoffman, Mathilde Olivier. Written and directed by Amy Miller Gross. Theaters, digital and VOD. Saban Films

Skylines

A squad of commandos is dispatched to an alien world to stave off a threat to the human race in the concluding chapter in this sci-fi thriller. With Lindsey Morgan, Jonathan Howard, Rhona Mitra, Alexander Siddig, James Cosmo. Written and directed by Liam O’Donnell. Theaters, digital and VOD. Vertical Entertainment

To the Ends of the Earth

A reporter for a Japanese travel show goes on assignment in Uzbekistan in this drama. With Atsuko Maeda, Shota Sometani, Adiz Radjabov. Written and directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa. Virtual cinemas. KimStim

Advertisement

Dec. 22

Love, Repeat

Comedy-drama with Bill Connington, Leenya Rideout, Marcus Ho, Nandita Shenoy, Vivia Font. Directed by Shelagh Carter. Digital and VOD. Freestyle Digital Media

Dec. 25

News of the World

Tom Hanks stars as a Civil War veteran tasked with shepherding a young girl home to her kinfolk in Paul Greengrass’ frontier drama based on the Paulette Jiles novel. With Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel. Theaters. Universal Pictures

One Night in Miami

Eli Goree, left, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. in the movie “One Night in Miami.” (Amazon Studios)

Advertisement

Fact-based drama about a 1960s meeting between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown. With Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr. Directed by Regina King. Theaters; Amazon Prime, Jan. 15. Amazon Studios

Promising Young Woman

Carey Mulligan in the movie “Promising Young Woman.” (Focus Features)

Carey Mulligan plays a former med student seeking vengeance against men who abuse women in this dark comedy. With Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Laverne Cox, Connie Britton, Chris Lowell, Max Greenfield. Written and directed by Emerald Fennell. Theaters. Focus Features

Advertisement

Soul

Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) in the animated movie “Soul.” (Pixar)

A music teacher has a fantastical adventure in this Disney-Pixar animated comedy. With the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett. Directed by Pete Docter. Streaming. Disney+

Sylvie’s Love

A woman finds romance with a sax player in this drama set in 1950s Harlem. Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Mille. Written and directed by Eugene Ashe. Streaming. Amazon Studios

Advertisement

The Truffle Hunters

Documentary about local men searching a forest in Italy for a rare variety of the gastronomic delicacy. Directed by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw. Theaters. Sony Pictures Classics

The White Tiger

A chauffeur in India strives to climb the social ladder in this adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel. With Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. Directed by Rahmin Bahrani. Theaters; streaming Jan. 22. Netflix

Wonder Woman 1984

Advertisement

Gal Godot reprises her role as the DC superhero when she reunites with director Patty Jenkins for this action sequel. With Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Kristen Wiig. Theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Warner Bros.

Dec. 29

Two Ways Home

An ex-convict with bipolar disorder tries to reunite with her daughter and grandfather in this drama. With Tanna Frederick. Directed by Ron Vignone. Digital and VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Dec. 30

Herself

A struggling single mom enlists friends to help build a home for her family in this drama. With Molly McCann, Clare Dunne, Ruby Rose O’Hara. Written by Malcolm Campbell, Clare Dunne. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Theaters; Amazon Prime, Jan. 8. Amazon Studios

Monster Hunter

Advertisement

Milla Jovovich battles fantastic beasts in this video game adaptation. With Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman, Meagan Good. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. Theaters. Screen Gems

Pieces of a Woman

The loss of her newborn baby upends the life of a Boston woman in this drama. With Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Ellen Burstyn. Directed by Kornél Mundruczó. Theaters; streaming, Jan. 7. Netflix

Jan. 1

Sing Me a Song

Documentary follows a young Buddhist monk in Bhutan as he experiences romantic love and modern technology. Directed by Thomas Balmès. Digital and VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Advertisement

Jan. 5

Gun and a Hotel Bible

Drama with Bradley Gosnell, Daniel Floren, Mia Marcon, George Christopher, Grace Fae, James McCammon, Delaney Milbourn. Directed by Raja Gosnell. Digital and VOD. Freestyle Digital Media

Jan. 8





I Carry You With Me

A gay couple from Mexico seeks a better life in the U.S. With Armando Espitia, Christian Vazquez. Written by Heidi Ewing, Alan Page Arriaga. Directed by Heidi Ewing. Theaters. Sony Pictures Classics

If Not Now, When?

Four women, former high school friends, are reunited by a crisis in this drama. With Meagan Holder, Mekia Cox, Tamara Bass, Meagan Good. Written by Bass. Directed by Bass, Good. Theaters, digital and VOD. Vertical Entertainment

The Reason I Jump

Documentary follows five young people on the autism spectrum. Directed by Jerry Rothwell. Virtual cinemas. Kino Lorber

Advertisement

Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue

Documentary charts the changes wrought in China since the founding of the People’s Republic. Directed by Jia Zhangke. Theaters. Cinema Guild

Jan. 14

Bloody Hell

A fugitive falls into the clutches of a sinister family in this horror tale. With Ben O’Toole, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sunderland, Travis Jeffery, Jack Finsterer, Meg Fraser, Ashlee Lollback. Directed by Alister Grierson. Theaters and VOD. Entertainment Squad

Jan. 15

Audrey

Screen legend and UNICEF goodwill ambassador Audrey Hepburn is remembered in this documentary. Written and directed by Helena Coan. Digital and VOD. Good Deed Entertainment

Buck Run

Drama with James Le Gros, Kevin J. O’Connor, Amy Hargreaves and Nolan Lyons. Directed by Nick Frangione. Digital and VOD. Freestyle Digital Media

Advertisement

The Dig

Ralph Fiennes stars as an archaeologist excavating a treasure trove of medieval artifacts in the English countryside in the 1930s in this fact-based drama. With Carey Mulligan, Lily James. Directed by Simon Stone. Theaters; streaming, Jan. 29. Netflix

MLK/FBI

Martin Luther King Jr. in the documentary “MLK/FBI.” (AccuSoft Inc./IFC Films)

Documentary chronicles the federal law enforcement agency’s campaign to harass and discredit civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Directed by Sam Pollard. Theaters. IFC Films

Advertisement

Some Kind of Heaven

Documentary looks at life in the massive Florida retirement community known as the Villages. Directed by Lance Oppenheim. Theaters. Magnolia Pictures

The 355

Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Bingbing Fan and Lupita Nyong’o try to retrieve a stolen weapon in this female-led espionage thriller. With Edgar Ramirez, Sebastian Stan. Written by Theresa Rebeck, Simon Kinberg. Directed by Kinberg. Theaters. Universal Pictures

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

A high school senior facing brain surgery collects his favorite sounds. With Keean Johnson and Madeline Brewer. Directed by Bennett Lasseter. Streaming. Hulu

— Compiled by Matthew Cooper and Kevin Crust