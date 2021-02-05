Armie Hammer dropped by agency WME amid scandal

Armie Hammer, the “Call Me By Your Name” actor who has been embroiled in a sex scandal, is no longer represented by WME, a spokeswoman for the agency confirmed Friday.

Hammer dropped out of multiple projects recently after an anonymous Instagram account leaked disturbing direct messages allegedly sent by the actor on the social media platform.

He has called the accusations of kinky sexual fantasies and abuse “spurious.”

The social media accusations have not been independently verified, but two other ex-girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, have since spoken out in a similar vein. On Monday, Hammer’s estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, said on Instagram, “I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

"[I]n light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said in a mid-January statement after dropping out of the movie “Shotgun Wedding,” starring Jennifer Lopez. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer also has walked away from “The Offer,” an upcoming Paramount+ series about the making of “The Godfather.” He quietly left “Gaslit,” a Watergate series for UCP, before the scandal erupted.