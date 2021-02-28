Where to watch the 2021 Golden Globes film winners, from ‘Minari’ to ‘Nomadland’

With two prizes apiece, the films “Soul,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Nomadland” led the pack of big-screen winners at Sunday’s 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Pixar’s jazzy animated drama took home the awards for both best picture (animated) and original score, while Amazon’s mockumentary sequel nabbed trophies for best picture (musical/comedy) and lead actor (Sacha Baron Cohen).

In a historic turn, “Nomadland” mastermind Chloé Zhao became the first woman of Asian descent and the second woman ever to win a Golden Globe for directing. Hulu’s gritty Frances McDormand vehicle also landed the coveted award for best picture (drama).

Marred by scandal, Sunday night’s show followed an investigation by the Los Angeles Times that exposed years of corruption within the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which awards the Golden Globes, and revealed there are no Black voters in the organization. The HFPA addressed the controversy directly during the ceremony, acknowledging that, “we have our own work to do.”

“Just like in film and television, representation is vital,” said Helen Hoehne, vice president of the HFPA. “We must have Black journalists in our organization.”

Below, find out where you can stream all of this year’s Golden Globe-winning films, from “Minari” to “Judas and the Black Messiah.”