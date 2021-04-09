Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
New movies for the weekend: ‘Moffie,’ ‘Held’ and more

Scenes from this week's newly released movies.
Scenes from this week’s newly released movies. They include (clockwise, from top) “Voyagers,” “Moffie,” “Held” and “The Man Who Sold His Skin.”
(Handout)
By Los Angeles Times
1

These are among the movies now available to stream, in theaters or both.

Last week’s releases included “Concrete Cowboy,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Shiva Baby” and “The Unholy.”

2

‘Voyagers’

Two actors in the movie "Voyagers."
Tye Sheridan, left, and Fionn Whitehead in the movie “Voyagers.”
(Lionsgate)

Rated: PG-13. Playing: In general release where theaters are open.
Review: The kids aren’t all right in the allegorical space adventure

3

‘Moffie’

An actor leans on a wall in the movie “Moffie.”
Kai Luke Brummer in the movie “Moffie.”
(Daniel Rutland Manners / IFC Films)

Not rated. Playing: Laemmle Royal, West L.A.; Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Laemmle Noho 7, North Hollywood; also available on digital and VOD. Review: ‘Moffie’ adroitly depicts a gay man’s life in the apartheid-era South African army

4

‘Held’

An actor looks at a knife in the movie "Held."
Jill Awbrey in the movie “Held.”
(Magnet Releasing)

Not rated. Playing: Vineland Drive-in, City of Industry; and in limited release where theaters are open; also available on digital and VOD.
Review: ‘Held’ lacks the cleverness and panache to land a stinging social satire

5

‘Slalom’

Noée Abita in the movie "Slalom."
(Kino Lorber)

Not rated. Playing: Laemmle Monica, Santa Monica; Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena; also available in Laemmle Virtual Cinema.
Review: An elite French skier is sexually abused by her coach

6

‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’

Two actors look at a phone in the movie "The Man Who Sold His Skin."
Monica Bellucci and Yahya Mahayni in the movie “The Man Who Sold His Skin.”
(Tanit Films/Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Not rated. Playing: Laemmle Playhouse, Laemmle Royal; also available, Laemmle Virtual Cinema.
Review: The indelibility of tattoos doesn’t transfer to the film

7

‘Malmkrog’

Marina Palii, left, and Diana Sakalauskaite in the movie “Malmkrog.”
(Mubi)

Not Rated. Playing: Available on Mubi
Review: Romanian director’s ‘Malmkrog’ is a dense treatise in fancy dress

8

‘The Power’

Rose Williams in the movie “The Power.”
(Laura Radford / Shudder)

Not rated: Playing: Streaming on Shudder.
Review: London goes dark, supernatural thriller goes dim

9

‘Two Distant Strangers’

Joey Bada$$, left, and Andrew Howard in the Oscar-nominated 2020 live-action short "Two Distant Strangers."
Joey Bada$$, left, and Andrew Howard in the Oscar-nominated 2020 live-action short "Two Distant Strangers."
(ShortsTV)

Rated: PG-13. Oscar-nominated short now available on Netflix.
All 2021 short nominees >>

10

‘Looking for a Lady With Fangs and a Moustache’

Two actors on a motorbike in the movie “Looking for a Lady With Fangs and a Moustache.”
Tsering Tashi Gyalthang, left, and Tulku Ngawang in the movie “Looking for a Lady With Fangs and a Moustache.”
(Abramorama)

Not rated.
Playing: Laemmle Virtual Cinema.
Review: The road to enlightenment passes through Google

11

‘Thunder Force’

Melissa McCarthy, left, and Octavia Spencer in "Thunder Force."
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Octavia Spencer in “Thunder Force.”
(Hopper Stone/ Netflix via Associated Press)

Rated: PG-13. The film is now available on Netflix.
Review: Melissa McCarthy is better than ‘Thunder Force.’ It’s time for her to realize it

12

Playing at the drive-in

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds in the classic 1952 MGM musical “Singin’ in the Rain”
Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds in the classic 1952 MGM musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” screening Saturday at the newly reopened Hollywood Legion Theater.
(Movie Poster Image Art / Getty Images)

Here’s the latest rundown of classic movies and cult favorites playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you.

