New movies for the weekend: ‘Moffie,’ ‘Held’ and more

‘Voyagers’
Rated: PG-13. Playing: In general release where theaters are open.
Review: The kids aren’t all right in the allegorical space adventure
‘Moffie’
Not rated. Playing: Laemmle Royal, West L.A.; Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Laemmle Noho 7, North Hollywood; also available on digital and VOD. Review: ‘Moffie’ adroitly depicts a gay man’s life in the apartheid-era South African army
‘Held’
Not rated. Playing: Vineland Drive-in, City of Industry; and in limited release where theaters are open; also available on digital and VOD.
Review: ‘Held’ lacks the cleverness and panache to land a stinging social satire
‘Slalom’
Not rated. Playing: Laemmle Monica, Santa Monica; Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena; also available in Laemmle Virtual Cinema.
Review: An elite French skier is sexually abused by her coach
‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’
Not rated. Playing: Laemmle Playhouse, Laemmle Royal; also available, Laemmle Virtual Cinema.
Review: The indelibility of tattoos doesn’t transfer to the film
‘Malmkrog’
Not Rated. Playing: Available on Mubi
Review: Romanian director’s ‘Malmkrog’ is a dense treatise in fancy dress
‘The Power’
Not rated: Playing: Streaming on Shudder.
Review: London goes dark, supernatural thriller goes dim
‘Two Distant Strangers’
Rated: PG-13. Oscar-nominated short now available on Netflix.
‘Looking for a Lady With Fangs and a Moustache’
Not rated.
Playing: Laemmle Virtual Cinema.
Review: The road to enlightenment passes through Google
‘Thunder Force’
Rated: PG-13. The film is now available on Netflix.
Review: Melissa McCarthy is better than ‘Thunder Force.’ It’s time for her to realize it
Playing at the drive-in
Here’s the latest rundown of classic movies and cult favorites playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you.