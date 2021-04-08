Classic movies at local theaters and drive-ins: ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ ‘Pulp Fiction’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies and cult favorites playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 7:30 p.m. April 9

“The Little Rascals” (1994), 7:30 p.m. April 16

“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23

“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30

“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7

The Frida Cinema Drive-In

Mess Hall at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin

$25, $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. April 9

“Twilight: Eclipse,” 8 p.m. April 15

“Selena,” 8 p.m. April 16

Double feature: “Alien” with “Aliens,” 8 p.m. April 17

“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. April 20

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29

“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80 per vehicle; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“The Shawshank Redemption,” 7:45 p.m. April 11

“Thelma & Louise,” 7:45 p.m. April 21

“Mulholland Drive,” 8 p.m. April 27

Hollywood Legion Theater

American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$14-$20; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Singin’ in the Rain,” 7:30 p.m. April 10

The Hollywood Roosevelt / Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Mamma Mia!” sing-along, 8 p.m. April 12

“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8 p.m. April 13

“Rock of Ages,” 8 p.m. April 19

“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26

“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 7 p.m. April 16

“Toy Story,” 7 p.m. April 23

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7 p.m. May 7

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13

“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14

Poolside Dinner & a Movie

900 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

$45 per person (includes dinner); advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Thor: Ragnarok,” 7:30 p.m. April 9

“Aquaman,” 7:30 p.m. April 10

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” 7:30 p.m. April 16

“Hairspray” (2007), 7:30 p.m. April 17

“Goodfellas,” 7:30 p.m. April 23

“Pulp Fiction,” 7:30 p.m. April 24

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8 p.m. April 30

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. May 1

“Pretty Woman,” 8 p.m. May 7

“Selena,” 8 p.m. May 8

Secret Movie Club / Bergamot Station

Parking lot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“The Big Sleep,” 7:45 p.m. April 17

“The Big Lebowski,” 10:15 p.m. April 17

Secret Movie Club / DTLA

Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. April 15

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. April 16

“Field of Dreams,” 8 p.m. April 18

“Pineapple Express,” 8 p.m. April 20

“Hereditary,” 8 p.m. April 22

Secret Movie Club / Parking Lot Cinema

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Toy Story 3,” 7:45 p.m. April 11

Street Food Cinema / Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15