Isabelle Huppert loves to laugh: 7 of the French diva’s best comedic roles

“I’m more Cruella than Snow White,” acclaimed French actress Isabelle Huppert says of the types of characters she gravitates toward in comedic films. “Usually when I make comedies I like to play nasty characters.”

The Oscar-nominated dame of international cinema is known for intense dramas, playing women near their breaking point in films such as “The Piano Teacher” or “Elle,” but her relentlessly chameleonic career has found plenty of room for laughter.

There’s no pattern to the movies that tickle her, either as a viewer or as an artist. Her taste, she considers, has never obeyed conventions.

“It’s not always easy to explain why you laugh at something. When I was a little girl, I remember the first film that really made me laugh, which was really one of the first films I ever saw in my life, ‘Yo Yo,’ by the French director Pierre Étaix,” she recalled. “It made me laugh so much. It was a silent movie, very poetic, and not really the kind of movie that usually would make a child laugh, but it made me hysterical.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Étaix’s powers endure. She recently revisited that childhood favorite and still found herself giggling. Huppert describes the entertainer as a clown actor who elicited laughter in an intellectually stimulating manner. Her modern go-to is “Flirting With Disaster,” a ’90s romp starring Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette and directed by David O. Russell.

“Comedy could be a very specific vehicle in terms of a cultural identity ... There is nothing to be compared between a Marx Brothers film, for example — or more recently Judd Apatow — and French comedies,” she noted. “But that doesn’t mean that you cannot relate to an American comedy. Of course you can, but it’s usually very different, as different as it is with Italian comedy.”

The spectrum of comedic work Huppert herself has covered is vast, from light slapstick to the more cerebral. With her latest — “Mama Weed” — now playing in limited theatrical release and launching on demand Friday, Huppert divulged insights on a handful of distinctively droll titles from her filmography.