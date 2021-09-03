Spoiler alert: If you think you know Cinderella, you don’t know this “Cinderella.” This story details specific changes made to the classic tale, including the ending, so if you’d rather not know before you watch it’s best to stop reading now and check out this interview with director Kay Cannon instead.

The latest “Cinderella” movie, now streaming on Amazon Prime, is not your mother’s fairytale. “This iconic story is told over and over again because it’s always for the new generation,” said its writer-director Kay Cannon . “I was excited to make a modern retelling for this new generation that’s significantly different from what I grew up with and what my mother grew up with.”

Although the pop-driven musical has taken its shots from a number of critics , Cannon stands behind the various changes she’s made, giving Ella some career ambition, closing a few logistical loopholes and tweaking the ending of the story: “If I were a kid now, I’d be happy to see this version of ‘Cinderella’ because I do think a lot of people will see themselves in her that maybe couldn’t before.”

Here are seven changes this “Cinderella” made to the well-known fairytale:

