Advertisement
Share
Movies

Seen ‘Shang-Chi’ yet? Here’s everything to know about the making of the Marvel movie

Portrait of actor Simu Liu in a green and black striped sweater
Simu Liu portrays the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By L.A. Times Staff
Share

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first Marvel film to spotlight an actor of Asian descent as the star, has impressed moviegoers and critics alike.

With a $94-million opening weekend gross — a record for the four-day Labor Day weekend — it’s not just a representational milestone, but a crowdpleasing adventure epic that reminds us all of the power of the big screen.

Here’s a closer look at the making of the movie and why it matters.

There are 9 stories.

Advertisement