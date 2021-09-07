Seen ‘Shang-Chi’ yet? Here’s everything to know about the making of the Marvel movie

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first Marvel film to spotlight an actor of Asian descent as the star, has impressed moviegoers and critics alike.

With a $94-million opening weekend gross — a record for the four-day Labor Day weekend — it’s not just a representational milestone, but a crowdpleasing adventure epic that reminds us all of the power of the big screen.

Here’s a closer look at the making of the movie and why it matters.