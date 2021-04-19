New ‘Shang-Chi’ trailer introduces Marvel’s first superhero of Asian descent

Happy birthday, Simu Liu.

Filled with high-flying action, the first trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” dropped Monday, just in time for the lead star’s birthday.

The trailer introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first superhero of Asian descent, as played by Liu. “Shang-Chi” will also have an Asian-led filmmaking team behind it, including director Destin Daniel Cretton and screenwriter David Callaham.

“Shang-Chi” follows the titular superhero as he reckons with his past and present. The movie will include classic Marvel villain the Mandarin, who made an appearance in “Iron Man 3.” The Mandarin, played by Tony Leung, harnesses powers from 10 magical rings.

Happy Birthday @SimuLiu! We hope you enjoy your birthday present.



Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and experience it only in theaters September 3.

Shang-Chi is based on a ’70s comic-book character. In the comics, Shang-Chi’s father trains him in martial arts. He eventually gains formidable skills, all the while unraveling the truth behind his father’s intentions.

When “Shang-Chi” wrapped up filming in October, Cretton and Liu took to social media to celebrate the milestone, with Liu writing a message in the private Facebook group “Subtle Asian Traits” on the film’s impact.

“For all of those who hated us because of the color of our skin, or been made to feel less than because of it; NO MORE,” Liu wrote. “This is OUR movie, and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us after this.”