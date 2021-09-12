‘Shang-Chi’ earns largest second weekend box office since start of pandemic
Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” maintained the top spot at the box office in its second weekend of theatrical release, adding $35.8 million for a cumulative $145.6 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from measurement firm ComScore. Globally, the film has earned $257.6 million.
The modest 53% drop follows its spectacular four-day Labor Day weekend opening of $90 million, which augurs a robust return for big-budget blockbuster releases. It’s the largest second weekend gross since the start of the pandemic and the third-highest second frame of September all time, behind “It” ($60.1 million) and “It Chapter Two” ($39.6 million).
Comparatively, Marvel’s most recent release, “Black Widow,” opened to $80 million in a simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access release and dropped a whopping 68% in its second weekend. Other Disney second weekend drops have been varied, with “Jungle Cruise” shedding 55%, “Cruella” 49% and “Free Guy” 35%. Universal’s “F9,” another pandemic box office success, opened to $70 million in June and dropped 57% to $30.1 million in its second frame.
Pre-pandemic Marvel releases have traditionally held well in their second weekends: “Avengers: Endgame” declined by 59%, “Captain Marvel” by 56%, “Thor: Ragnarok” by 54%, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" by 56%, “Doctor Strange” by 50% and “Ant-Man” by 57%. “Black Panther” enjoyed the most slight second weekend drop in 2018, with just 45% after opening to a massive $202 million over Presidents’ Day weekend.
