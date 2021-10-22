Advertisement
Share
Movies

‘Rust’ shooting: ‘Live single round’ killed cinematographer, union says

This aerial video image of sheriff's officers responding to the scene of a fatal shooting
This aerial video image shows Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officers responding to a fatal accidental shooting at movie set near Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday.
(KOAT 7 News / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

A shot fired on the New Mexico set of “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on Thursday was “a live single round,” not a blank, according to a union representing prop makers and other crew members.

“As many of us have already heard, there was an accidental weapons discharge on a production titled Rust being filmed in New Mexico,” said an email sent to members of Local 44, a North Hollywood-based chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

“A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza. Both were rushed to the hospital,” the email said. Hutchins later died from the wound.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Company Town

Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun that killed woman on movie set, sheriff says

Actor Alex Baldwin discharged the prop firearm that killed a cinematographer Thursday on a movie set outside Santa Fe, N.M., authorities said.

Advertisement

“Rust” actor and producer Alec Baldwin fired the prop weapon that killed the director of photography and injured Souza, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

The western film’s props, set decoration, special effects and construction departments were staffed by a New Mexico crew, the union email said, not Local 44 members. There were no Local 44 members on the call sheet.

Halyna Hutchins working on the set of the 2020 film “Archenemy”

Movies

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins killed by a prop gun just as her career was taking off

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on set of an Alec Baldwin movie, was going to be ‘very famous,’ a director who worked with her said.

“On behalf of Local 44’s Officers, Executive Board and Staff, our thoughts and prayers go out to Halyna and her family. We also send good thoughts to Joel and his family for a full recovery,” the union said.

The film is an independent feature that was filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch and has halted production in the wake of the incident.

A 1986 photo of actor Brandon Lee, who died from a prop gun shooting during the filming of "The Crow."

Entertainment & Arts

Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting stirs memories of Brandon Lee’s tragic death

The shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins reminds many of what happened to actor Brandon Lee on the set of “The Crow.” Here’s a timeline of that case.

MoviesCompany Town
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement