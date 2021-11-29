Alright, alright: Matthew McConaughey isn’t running for Texas governor just yet

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey won’t be running for governor in his home state of Texas, snuffing out hopes for “alright, alright, alright” as a campaign slogan this election season. At least not “at this moment.”

In a rambling video posted Sunday on Twitter, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star put to rest rumors about his gubernatorial run against incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic hopeful Beto O’Rourke, a former congressional representative for the state.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey said. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment.”

Instead, the 52-year-old actor said he would continue to support entrepreneurs, businesses, foundations and establishments that he believes are “creating pathways for people to succeed in life,” as well as organizations “that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity.”

“That’s the American Dream,” he explained in the video, which also touched on service, shared values and politics with a purpose.

McConaughey had generated political buzz by saying he was “measuring” and “considering” a run, but explained Sunday that he found a new purpose while learning more about taking office.

“I’ve learned that freedom comes with responsibility, and that great leaders serve,” he said, adding, “We lead by serving each other, we lead through our service. What is service? Service is taking on responsibility today so we can have more freedom tomorrow.”

McConaughey was supported by 27% of prospective voters in the Lone Star state, while Abbott was supported by 37%, according to a recent poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler. O’Rourke, who declared his bid earlier this month, was supported by 26%.

The actor previously said he is neither a Republican or Democrat but described his party affiliation as “aggressively centric.”

“Look, I’m a ‘Meet You in the Middle’ man. When I say ‘aggressively centric,’ that sometimes gets parceled over there with ‘Oh, that’s a shade of grey, a compromise,’ ” he told the Austin American-Statesman in March.

