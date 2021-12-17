The best movies of 2021 — and where to find them

Sometime in July, as the first Cannes Film Festival of the pandemic era was playing out half a world away, I sat down in an empty screening room in Los Angeles and watched “Memoria,” the latest movie (and Cannes selection) from the Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul. “Sat down” doesn’t fully cover it. Because I was the only person there, and because Weerasethakul’s work calls for a particular kind of surrender, I did something I don’t think I’ve ever done in a theater before: I knelt before the screen. I abandoned my front-row seat and sank to my knees, supplicating myself before the cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom’s gorgeous, otherworldly images.

Call it a gesture of gratitude. After months away from theaters, it felt appropriate; I didn’t make it to Cannes this year, and I was thankful beyond measure that one of the best films in the festival had come to me. But it was also a way to get closer to the movie itself, to assume the kind of quasi-religious posture that cinema at its most rapturous can inspire. Sometimes I stood up to take a quick stretch break, watching as my own shadow briefly fell across the projected image. Mostly I just knelt, looking up at the screen as Tilda Swinton’s character embarked on her strange, marvelous journey. I didn’t take off my mask. I also didn’t look at my phone.

Tilda Swinton in a scene from “Memoria” directed by Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul. (Kick the Machine Films, Burning, Anna Sanders Films, Match Factory Productions, ZDF/Arte, Piano)

That was just one of my many moviegoing experiences in 2021, most of which were a lot more ordinary. I spent as much time as ever watching movies at home, like Chaitanya Tamhane’s wondrous “The Disciple,” which Netflix unceremoniously dumped onto its platform, with none of the prestige-seeking theatrical attention that’s being lavished on its year-end awards contenders, whether good (“The Lost Daughter”) or not (“Don’t Look Up”). But like a lot of my colleagues, I also started attending press screenings again after sitting them out for most of 2020. I was relieved when publicists reassured me that the theaters would be at low capacity, and even more relieved when vaccination-card checks became standard practice.

In September I got an early look at terrific movies like “Spencer” and “C’mon C’mon” at the Telluride Film Festival — my first such event in more than a year — and felt both thrilled and anxious to find myself back in packed public houses again. And earlier this month, I was part of a large crowd knocked sideways by the new “West Side Story” — and as I drove home afterward, my post-cinematic high was tempered by the realization that, with another fast-spreading COVID variant on the horizon, it might be time to take a break from theaters again.

Regardless of what happens: They’ll be back, I’m certain, and so will we. There will always be reasons to stay away from theaters; take away a deadly pandemic and you’re still left with inconsiderate texters, noisy popcorn chewers, the general hell that is other people. But there will always be reasons to return to them, “Memoria” included. Set to open Dec. 26 in New York, it won’t reach a Los Angeles theater until sometime in 2022. (Its distributor, Neon, has stirred excitement — and some controversy — with the news that the movie will play exclusively in theaters, with no plans for a DVD or streaming release.) Which makes it not only one of the best movies of this year but conceivably of the next one too.

Here are my 11 favorite movies of 2021. As usual, I’ve listed them as a series of themed pairings, with the exception of the first three, which form a trio: