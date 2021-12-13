The 11 best TV shows of 2021

Dylan Farrow, left, with Mia Farrow in “Allen v. Farrow.” (HBO)

HBO’s powerful four-part series, from investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, is a comprehensive and ultimately devastating documentary that brings new scrutiny to filmmaker Woody Allen’s marriage to Soon-Yi Previn, the daughter of his former girlfriend actress Mia Farrow, and allegations that he abused his daughter, Dylan, when she was a child. The docuseries goes beyond the scandalous headlines and makes a compelling argument that Allen, who has always denied the charges, got away with the unthinkable thanks to his fame, money and revered standing in the film world — and that a little girl never received justice. The documentarians pored over years of custody trial evidence, home movies, recorded phone conversations, photo exhibits and more, piecing together a harrowing picture of Allen as an abuser and master manipulator and Dylan (now 36) as his silenced, disbelieved victim. “Allen v. Farrow” may change your own perspective on Allen and his work. This is the story of the girl who spoke out against her dad, was silenced, lived in shame for decades and decided it was time to speak truth to power. What’s more powerful than that? Certainly not a Woody Allen movie. (Read our full review)