‘Insecure,’ H.E.R. lead 2022 NAACP Image Awards nominations

The nominations for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards were announced Tuesday morning by “Proud Family” star Kyla Pratt, “black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe via the @naacpimageawards Instagram page.

Among the top nominees are Netflix, which received the most nods across the film and TV categories; “Insecure,” which led the TV and streaming categories; H.E.R., who dominated the music categories; and publisher Amistad, which fared best in the literary categories.

Nominated for entertainer of the year are Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be hosted by “black-ish” star and seven-time NAACP Image Award winner Anthony Anderson. The two-hour ceremony will run Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on BET.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen a recent surge in cases due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, the NAACP Image Awards will move forward without a live audience this year. Through Feb. 5, fans can vote for their favorite nominees by visiting www.naacpimageawards.net.

And now, here’s a sampling of the nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. (Click here for the full list.)

Entertainer of the year



Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding motion picture



“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“The Harder They Fall”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Outstanding actor in a motion picture



Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Outstanding actress in a motion picture



Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Halle Berry, “Bruised”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture



Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Delroy Lindo, “The Harder They Fall”

Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall”

LaKeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture



Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Audra McDonald, “Respect”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Harder They Fall”

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding animated motion picture



“Encanto”

“Luca”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Sing 2"

“Vivo”

Casey J. Adler as Ernest, left, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia and Page Kennedy as Duck in “The Upshaws.” (Lara Solanki / Netflix )

Outstanding comedy series



“black-ish”

“Harlem”

“Insecure”

“Run the World”

“The Upshaws”

Outstanding actor in a comedy series



Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years”

Jay Ellis, “Insecure”

Outstanding actress in a comedy series



Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion”

Regina Hall, “Black Monday”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”



Outstanding drama series



“9-1-1"

“All American”

“Godfather of Harlem”

“Pose”

“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding actor in a drama series



Billy Porter, “Pose”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem”

Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Outstanding actress in a drama series



Angela Bassett, “9-1-1"

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar”

Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special



“Colin in Black & White”

“Genius: Aretha”

“Love Life”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“The Underground Railroad”

William Jackson Harper in Season 2 of “Love Life.” (Sarah Shatz / HBO Max)

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special



Anthony Mackie, “Solos”

Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White”

Kevin Hart, “True Story”

Wesley Snipes, “True Story”

William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special



Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Jodie Turner-Smith, “Anne Boleyn”

Taraji P. Henson, “Annie Live!”

Outstanding new artist



Cynthia Erivo

Jimmie Allen

Saweetie

Tems

Zoe Wees

Outstanding male artist



Anthony Hamilton

Drake

Givēon

J. Cole

Lil Nas X

Outstanding female artist



H.E.R.

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Chlöe

Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding album

