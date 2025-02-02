Grammys 2025 live chat: Join us as we break down music’s biggest night

Host Trevor Noah at the 67th Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

5:12 p.m. Trevor Noah getting in some light cracks about being deported. Will that just be a dark undertone of the night or will anyone speak up more forcefully? — A.B.

Feel like Noah just live-blogged the entire last year of music in six minutes. I’m tired! — M.W.

5:10 p.m. Wonder what palms Sam Altman greased for Trevor Noah to suggest AI can make a new Rihanna album happen. — A.B.

5:05 p.m. Pretty big moment for local rock to give stalwarts Dawes (whose singer and drummer lost homes and studios in the Eaton Fire) such a huge opener with “I Love L.A.” with John Legend, Brad Paisley, St. Vincent, Sheryl Crow and Brittany Howard. — A.B.

St. Vincent finessing that indelibly ‘80s synth solo — love to see it. — M.W.

5:03 p.m. Best line from Trevor Noah’s opening monologue about our town’s identity as the global hub of pop music: “L.A. was the city where Snoop first mixed gin and juice.” — M.W.

5:00 p.m. Well, August, here we find ourselves yet again. Obviously, the big awards-centric question is whether Beyoncé finally wins album of the year — or the Recording Academy just goes ahead and renames the prize after Taylor Swift. Any other tight races you’re watching? — M.W.

Mikael, it’s finally time for the inimitable high drama that only Music’s Biggest Night can offer. The fires obviously will be a huge theme for the night, and a big responsibility for the Academy to honor. It’s such an undisputed huge year for excellent pop that I’m holding out for at least one insane Classic Grammy Curveball, like an André 3000 win for album. — A.B.