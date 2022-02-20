Tom Holland on a roll: ‘Uncharted’ rules the box office as ‘Spider-Man’ makes more history

Hot off the resounding success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony Pictures had another Tom Holland movie clinch first place at the domestic box office: “Uncharted” exceeded early expectations by launching at $44.2 million this weekend, while Jon Watts’ “Spider-Man” surpassed James Cameron’s “Avatar” as the third-highest grossing domestic release of all time.

Rounding out the weekend’s top five for the U.S. and Canada according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore: United Artists Releasing’s “Dog,” which opened to $15.1 million; Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which added $7.2 million in its 10th weekend for a domestic cumulative of $770.1 million; 20th Century Studios’ “Death on the Nile,” which grossed $6.3 million in its second weekend for a domestic cumulative of $25 million; and Paramount Pictures’ “Jackass Forever,” which collected $5.2 million in its third weekend for a domestic cumulative of $46.8 million.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the video game series of the same name, “Uncharted” stars Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle as treasure hunters racing to find hidden riches from the Magellan expedition. The action flick received a dismal 39% positive rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, while an audience assessment from CinemaScore has yet to be posted.

Coming in second place was “Dog,” which stars Channing Tatum as a former Army Ranger on a road trip with a fellow veteran that happens to be a canine. Co-directed by Tatum and Reid Carolin, the military comedy scored a fresh 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and a decent A-minus grade from audiences polled by CinemaScore.

Opening in wide release next weekend is Open Road Films’ “Studio 666,” a horror-comedy musical starring Foo Fighters.