Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz go full-on assassin aboard ‘Bullet Train’ trailer

All aboard! Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King are bringing fast-paced brawls and assassin antics onto a Japanese bullet train.

Starring in Sony and Columbia Pictures’ “Bullet Train,” Pitt takes the lead as Ladybug when he boards the train and learns he’s not the only experienced assassin (albeit a reformed one) seeking a coveted briefcase. (And his bucket hat may give Chris Evans’ “Knives Out” sweater some serious competition.)

Ladybug and his knife-sharpening, gun-toting counterparts soon realize all their targets are connected.

The film is directed by David Leitch (“Atomic Blonde,” “Deadpool 2") and appears to be an irreverent, stylized and very bloody take on “Maria Beetle,” the novel by Kōtarō Isaka adapted for film by Zak Olkewicz (“Fear Street”).

Advertisement

Released Wednesday, the official trailer is set to a language-fluid version of the Bee Gees’ hit “Stayin’ Alive” and showcases an impressive repeat cycle of snatch-and-grab sequences on the moving train.

Pitt’s Ladybug lands in the crosshairs of murderous antagonists by the names of Prince, Tangerine, Lemon and Hornet, including a quiet-car battle with Henry, a knife fight with reggaeton star Bad Bunny and a brawl over sparkling water with Taylor-Johnson.

“There’s nothing simple about this job,” Pitt’s character tells a mystery woman on the phone. “I’m not the only one on this train looking for this case.”

Hiroyuki Sanada and Michael Shannon also star in the film. Sandra Bullock and Lady Gaga were both previously attached to the project, but exited due to other professional obligations.

“Bullet Train” arrives in theaters July 15.