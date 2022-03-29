Ezra Miller flashes into and out of custody after an incident at a bar in Hawaii

Actor Ezra Miller said aloha to their freedom when they were arrested early Monday and later released on bail after an incident at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii.

The star of Warner Bros.’ upcoming DC movie “The Flash” was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, the Hawaii Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday evening.

Miller, who is nonbinary, allegedly “became agitated” when people at a bar began singing karaoke. The 29-year-old yelled obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a young woman who was singing, earning the first charge. They later lunged at a man who was playing darts, notching the second charge, police said.

“The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” police said.

The actor posted $500 bail in the incident, which happened shortly after midnight Monday, and was released.

Monday’s arrest echoes Miller’s behavior in a viral seven-second video taken outside a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 2020. The “Perks of Being a Wallflower” actor was approached by what Variety said was a group of “quite pushy” fans. Miller could be seen grabbing one female fan by the throat and throwing her to the ground after saying, ”Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?”

An attorney for Miller did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The actor will next appear in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third installment in that franchise. Miller will also reprise their Barry Allen role in 2023’s “The Flash.”