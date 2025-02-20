‘Ugly Betty’ alum Eric Mabius arrested on suspicion of battery in Florida bar brawl

Eric Mabius, best known for his role in the TV series “Ugly Betty,” was booked early Thursday morning on two misdemeanor charges.

Actor Eric Mabius, who starred in the hit ABC series “Ugly Betty” and several Hallmark movies, was arrested early Thursday morning in Florida’s Nassau County.

The “Resident Evil” and “Welcome to the Dollhouse” actor, 53, was booked on two misdemeanor charges: battery and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office database. Representatives for Mabius did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Thursday.

Mabius was one of two people arrested after a brawl that broke out in a bar in Yulee, about 25 miles north of Jacksonville, according to an arrest report obtained by The Times.

Advertisement

The incident as outlined in the report involves allegations of pushing, spitting, disrespect and drunkenness.

California Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s L.A. home is ransacked In an exclusive gated neighborhood in L.A., the home of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was broken into. It’s not yet clear what was taken.

A deputy said he observed two “extremely intoxicated people” — a woman and a man. The drunk woman was “continuously being disrespectful,” allegedly spat on people and was asked to leave multiple times by patrons and a bartender, according to the report.

The inebriated woman was confronted by a second woman, who told her to leave, the deputy said. Then the drunk woman allegedly shoved the second woman as well as Mabius — who is accused of knocking both of the women down.

Advertisement

The deputy said the second woman accused Mabius of getting on top of her and “pulling her hair, ripping a handful of her hair from her scalp.”

Mabius, along with the inebriated woman, were removed from the bar by law enforcement, the report said.

Outside the bar, Mabius “became more belligerent” and did not follow a “simple command” to sit on a bench, the deputy said. The deputy also said the actor tried to get up and “walk behind” him while law enforcement attempted to finish the investigation of the incident. Multiple deputies had to escort Mabius back on the bench, and he was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest without violence. According to the report, the woman whose hair was pulled did not want to press charges against anyone.

Advertisement

Mabius, who rose to prominence in the mid-1990s, portrayed heartthrob and fashion magazine editor Daniel Meade in ABC’s “Ugly Betty,” which starred America Ferrera in the title role. He also appeared in TV series “The L Word,” “Chicago Fire” and several installments of Hallmark’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” TV movie franchise.