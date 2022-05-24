Advertisement
Share
Movies

The fast and the fabulous: Rita Moreno joins ‘Fast X’ as Vin Diesel’s grandmother

A split image of a bald man wearing sunglasses, left, and a woman with short gray hair posing in a white blazer
Vin Diesel, left, will star opposite Rita Moreno in “Fast X.”
(Jordan Strauss / Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

The “Fast and the Furious” family just got a little bigger.

Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that Rita Moreno will play his onscreen grandmother in the upcoming film “Fast X.” The action star, who portrays street racer Dom Toretto in the movie franchise, posted a celebratory video Tuesday featuring Moreno and Michelle Rodriguez, who plays his onscreen wife, Letty Ortiz.

“It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” Diesel said in the clip. “I am so blessed.”

“I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me,” Moreno said. “Isn’t that nice? And I’m here, and the answer is yes, I’ll do it. ... Not only do it — I’m tickled. ... I’m so thrilled. It’s gonna be such fun.”

Justin Lin directed "F9" - the latest in the long-lived "Fast & Furious" franchise.

Movies

Family matters: Director Justin Lin exits ‘Fast X’ sequel days into production

‘Fast X’ had just started filming when director Justin Lin made a shocking and abrupt departure from the hit action franchise.

With a smile, Rodriguez simply shouted, “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”

Advertisement

The 90-year-old screen legend recently appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning adaptation of “West Side Story” 59 years after receiving an Academy Award for her dynamic performance as Anita in the original movie musical.

The casting announcement comes about a month after “Fast X” director Justin Lin exited the highly anticipated sequel barely a week into production. Lin — who has directed more than half of the movies in the “Fast” saga — is still attached to the project as a producer, despite making “the difficult decision to step back” from the helm, he said in a statement.

Rita Moreno in the documentary "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It."

Awards

Rita Moreno gets candid in documentary on her decades-long career

In “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” the 89-year-old Puerto Rican actress holds nothing back, including the abuses large and small in early Hollywood.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that Universal Pictures had tapped Louis Leterrier to replace Lin as the director of the blockbuster franchise’s 10th installment. As of late April, the film was still on schedule for a May 19, 2023, release.

Starring opposite Diesel, Rodriguez and Moreno in the latest “Fast” flick are returning cast members Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron, as well as franchise newcomers Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

Movies
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement