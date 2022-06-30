Advertisement
Movies

In a glimmer of hope for L.A. film fans, the Cinerama Dome will return with new name

People walk past a movie theater with a large white dome.
The Cinerama Dome, pictured in 2003, will reportedly get a new name, two bars and a restaurant.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Los Angeles film enthusiasts, rejoice. The Sunset Boulevard staple formerly known as the Cinerama Dome continues to inch toward a reopening with a new name and new plans.

Variety first reported Thursday that the owners of the beloved screening venue, Decurion Corp., obtained a liquor license for two bars and a restaurant. The license application listed “Cinerama Hollywood” as the business.

In December 2021, sources told The Times that the dome-shaped theater and the adjacent former ArcLight Hollywood multiplex would reopen after shuttering at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exterior view of the Arclight Hollywood and Cinerama Dome.

Movies

Iconic Cinerama Dome and multiplex to reopen

The historic movie theater has been closed since the start of the pandemic.

Records from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control now show four licenses are active and were issued on June 3. Reopening plans will also include ArcLight Hollywood’s 14 screens, according to Variety.

Representatives for Decurion did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In April 2021, the owner of Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas announced that it would not reopen its venues, including the Dome and ArcLight Hollywood, due to financial issues caused by the pandemic.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 13, 2021 - - A pedestrian walks past the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood on April 13, 2021. ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters said late Monday they are ceasing operations, closing all of their roughly 300 screens mostly found in California. Hollywood heavyweights are rallying to save ArcLight Cinemas after the owner of the beloved theater chain announced that its doors would not reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic took an extreme financial toll on the moviegoing industry. The jointly owned ArcLight and Pacific theaters will both remain closed after shutting down due to the public health emergency, Pacific Theatres said Monday in a statement. It said, "Despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward." (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

‘I can’t imagine Hollywood without the ArcLight.’ Filmmakers explain why the loss matters

Hollywood’s iconic movie theaters, closed? Filmmakers, including Rian Johnson and Jon M. Chu, share heartfelt memories of the ArcLight Cinemas.

“This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward,” Pacific Theatres said in a statement at the time.

The closures prompted strong reactions from Hollywood notables, including filmmakers Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”) and Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”).

“If I’m being honest, I think I’m in denial. I can’t imagine Hollywood without the ArcLight,” McKay told The Times last year. “I really can’t.”

LOS ANGELES, CA The Landmark Theatre 10850 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064. The first floor of the Westside Pavilion leading to the Landmark Theatres remains deserted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles. The Landmark Theatres have been shutdown since mid March 2020. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Landmark Theatres to close Pico location in latest blow to L.A. cinephiles

Landmark could not come to terms with the landlord for the theater, a favorite with arthouse movie lovers.

Even with a refreshed moniker and new eateries in the works, it’s unclear when the Hollywood theaters will officially reopen. However, the latest news may be a glimmer of hope for the city’s cinema landscape, which just bid farewell to Landmark Theater’s flagship Westside location.

Landmark Theaters said in May that its Pico Boulevard location would shut down at the end of the month’s lease. The closure came after the company failed to reach terms with its landlord.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

