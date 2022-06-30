Elizabeth Olsen wants to stay in the MCU. But she still hasn’t seen ‘Doctor Strange’

Good news for all the Wanda Maximoff fans concerned about the Scarlet Witch’s future (or lack thereof?) after watching “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: Elizabeth Olsen would love to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if Disney will have her.

While appearing Wednesday on “The Tonight Show,” Olsen expressed a desire to reprise her role as the powerful enchantress but claimed to know nothing about her character’s chances of coming back. The intense finale of “Doctor Strange 2,” starring Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch as dueling sorcerers, threw Wanda’s fate into question.

“They don’t tell me anything,” the “WandaVision” star told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

“I should come back, but I really don’t know. I want fans to be, like, so aggressive, you know? Like, terrify them into doing it. Or maybe that’s not a good way to do anything, actually. I really take that back. No one needs to use force.”

Before she can continue her journey as Wanda, however, Olsen will probably need to watch the sequel to “Doctor Strange.” Despite playing a major role in the superhero film, which opened in May, Olsen admitted she still hasn’t seen her latest MCU performance.

“I had a cold when we had the premiere, and I didn’t want to sit through it,” the Emmy nominee explained.

“So I asked [Disney] to send me a copy so I could watch it, and it ... had [a watermark with] my name on it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.”

Olsen added that she’ll probably stream the movie, which just landed on Disney+, but hasn’t gotten around to it yet.

In fairness, Olsen has been a tad busy promoting her new children’s book, “Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective,” which hit shelves on Tuesday. She penned the story about overcoming childhood anxiety alongside her husband, Robbie Arnett.

In an interview this week with SiriusXM radio host Jess Cagle, the actor and the musician discussed the picture book — as well as her secret wedding. Though the details are still a little fuzzy, Olsen divulged that she and Arnett eloped and then got married “at another time.”

“It was before COVID,” she added. “I just never talked about it.”

Because she was working in England at the time and “there were visa issues with that,” Olsen said, the couple “timed things out accidentally really well.”

“He wouldn’t have been able to come [to England] at all,” Olsen said. “And also, everything was so backed up. You couldn’t even try to get married then. But it ended up working out.”