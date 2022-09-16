The women of ‘The Woman King’ share their war stories: ‘This must happen again’

Lashana Lynch: I’ve been a fan of Gina’s since “Love and Basketball” and you could see how important this was to her. I could tell that she was bursting to have a collaborative set and that made me feel very seen and appreciated as an actor. I don’t often get [the chance] to tell a story about my people or my history, our ancestors, and have the filmmaker really want to hear what you have to say. As a Black actor, to have a Black director at the helm meant knowing that your attributes, physicality, mind and everything that comes with being a Black woman is already taken care of. You don’t have to change certain elements of the script in order for the filmmaker to understand how to present this Black woman on screen, how to shoot her, how to light her, how to ensure that she is fully realized.

Thuso Mbedu: Gina was in my very first audition session. She didn’t wait for casting [to make choices] and then only come on later, she was sitting in that first session. She actively fought for me in getting this role, believed in me when I was just happy to audition. After getting the role, she joined me in Muay Thai classes. She didn’t have to do that, but she made it her thing to [support] me. She’s a director who, when I thought I was [being] incognito about not feeling OK on set, I would get a text from her at night saying, “Are you OK?”

Viola Davis, left, and director Gina Prince-Bythewood on the set of “The Woman King.” (Ilze Kitshoff / Sony Pictures)

Davis: Gina showed up at our [production] office and I could tell she was nervous. I remember her crying while sharing a very personal story and being very embarrassed that she cried. But she doesn’t know that’s the moment where she got the job because I knew that it was already in her heart. And whenever it moves you in your heart, you’re going to protect it, you’re going to fight for it. And from that moment on we had a partner.

She was a sister in every sense of the word. My husband and I, our production company produced the movie, and we went through a lot of directors. There are no words to describe the fight: the directors who said that they wanted to do it, but then never read it. The directors who said no from the very beginning. The directors who just ... I mean, I would say most of them just disappeared. And I have to say, I was in shock because I think it’s a kickass project. I thought that there would be flocks of people. But I have now come to understand that Blackness does scare people.

Atim: I think there are also people who are scared to defend Blackness. And Gina was never ever afraid to do that. And actually went above and beyond to fight for the Blackest-Black film that we could make. Which is not easy because there are lots of people who would want to be able to do that but [lack the] fight or the tenacity to keep on pushing through all of the barriers and obstacles that are inevitably going to come with a task like that.