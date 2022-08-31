How ‘The Woman King’ makes Hollywood history with an incredible true story

One of the most pronounced effects of Marvel’s “Black Panther” was that it allowed a race of people who’ve long been underserved by Hollywood to envision an alternative history not rooted in victimhood.

In Wakanda, Black audiences were able to imagine an African nation that had triumphed over colonialism. And through the Dora Milaje — the elite team of female warriors who defended the fictional kingdom — moviegoers met an army of powerful women holding their own against men.

In fact, the Dora Milaje were modeled after the Agojie warrior women (also known as the Dahomey Amazons), who defended the western African kingdom of Dahomey (modern-day Benin) in the 1800s and were the dominant military force in the society. Now, the Agojie are the subject of a new film, “The Woman King,” directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood from a story by actor Maria Bello and screenwriter Dana Stevens.

By 1823, the kingdom of Dahomey was under the thumb of the Western-influenced, richer Oyo empire. It was forced to pay tribute in the form of virgins, guns and captives to be sold into slavery to European colonizers.

Viola Davis is the Agojie leader Nanisca in “The Woman King.” (Ilze Kitshoff/Sony Pictures)

“You had this sort of David and Goliath situation where the slightly smaller nation decided to beat back on this,” said Cathy Schulman, a producer on the film. “And of course it was the Agojie who led the fight.”

The idea to make a movie about the Agojie was born during a 2016 trip to Benin where Bello first learned of the warriors during a tour of the Palais des Rois d’Abomey, the royal palaces of the Dahomey kingdom in the town of Abomey.

“She said, ‘Can you imagine if one day we actually made a movie about this amazing group of female soldiers who caused such an act of resistance that slavery paused for a time?’” recalled Schulman, who was then an executive at STX Entertainment.

Schulman pitched it to STX’s upper brass who agreed that it sounded like a good idea, but weren’t willing to offer more than $5 million to finance it, doubting it would have much reach at the box office.

Nevertheless, they worked out an initial concept and put a pitch together that “made it through many different rounds in many different places,” before they were finally able to sell it to Sony Tristar. “It was a constant push and fight to convince people that we deserve a big budget, that we deserved to tell a story like this,” said Bythewood.

In many ways, the film is only able to exist now because of the massive success of the Marvel film. “‘Black Panther’ absolutely was a game changer,” said Bythewood. “It shifted culture and proved something that I think we all knew but that the industry didn’t understand, which is the power of us as an audience.”

Thuso Mbedu in “The Woman King.” (Sony Pictures)

“For me, ‘Black Panther’ was this whole exploration of ‘Can you imagine an African nation with agency to become stupendous?’” said Schulman. “And I thought, ‘But wait, there is an African nation that had its own agency that became stupendous. We don’t have to make believe.’”