Viewers are screaming, crying, throwing up over killer clown flick ‘Terrifier 2’

Killer clowns have been known to be nightmare fuel, but it seems “Terrifier 2,” the low budget horror flick written and directed by Damien Leone, has taken the horror trope to new levels for some audiences.

The film, a follow up to Leone’s 2016 “Terrifier” premiered in a handful of theaters on Oct. 6 and garnered strong reactions — including physical ones —from fans starting on premiere night.

“Terrifier 2 is so gory I puked in my popcorn,” on user tweeted on Oct. 6.

According to the film’s website, “Terrifier 2" follows the resurrected murderous Art the Clown as he returns to Miles County. There, he targets a teenager girl and her younger brother on Halloween.

As its theatrical run progressed, more reactions came rolling in. Some horror enthusiasts, praised the film as ‘SOOOOO. F—. GOOOOD,” “demented and “truly bats—.” Another said the film did more than just scare a friend.

"#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called the ambulance” another Twitter user said on Oct. 9, sharing a picture of first responders checking up on his seated pal. “Highly recommended.”

Audience reactions to “Terrifier 2"'s gory glory was enough to warrant a warning from film producer Steve Barton. On Oct. 10, he tweeted an advisory noting, “this movie contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror.”

“Viewers who are faint of heart, prone to light headedness or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution. There have already been numerous instances of fainting and vomiting in theaters,” the notice said. “For those choosing to continue, you’ve been warned...”

When asked by a prospective viewer, Barton said that the film has “been deemed ‘too extreme for UK CINEMAS.'"

While “Terrifier 2" does not look like it will be making its way across the pond any time soon, representatives for the film told The Times Monday that the horror flick will get an extended theatrical release. Starting this weekend, “Terrifier 2" will now come to more than 500 theaters nationwide and run through Halloween and into November.

More good news for the “Terrifier” team? The horror sequel has made a killing at the box office, earning a total of $2.2 million, Deadline reports.

“Terrifier 2" stars David Howard Thornton, Felissa Rose, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam and Chris Jericho.

See more reactions to “Terrifier 2" below.

That movie THE TERRIFIER looks pretty good. Has anyone seen it? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 14, 2022

Watching #Terrifier2 my friend just threw up and then passed out. I’ve counted five walk outs so far. I’m loving it 🤷‍♂️ — Andrew Liming (@ratshitbastard) October 10, 2022

Also Art The Clown is a bonafide modern day movie monster. If you want to watch something that will truly thrill & chill you this Halloween, watch Terrifier 2. — Boulet Brothers (@bouletbrothers) October 14, 2022

I think terrifier 2 is my favorite movie of the year??? Which I did not expect at all?????? — Wes (@Wagel_Q) October 17, 2022

My #Terrifier2 reactions



"Ooh. Dats nasty"



"Ugh. Thats a bit much"



"WOW. Never seen that one before"



"Instant classic. @_LaurenLaVera_ has a vibrant career ahead of her. 10/10" — 🎃Prospero Ash vs The Evil Dead💀 (@prospero_ash) October 13, 2022

Yeah #Terrifier2 is my favorite Horror Movie of the year. Hands down — J. Slai ☻ (@JSLAi) October 17, 2022

Wow! #Terrifier2 is pure slasher insanity and it was so fun! The theater was crowded and loud! @_LaurenLaVera_ is THAT final girl! So happy I went to support this movie! 🎃🩸🤡 — Name Cannot Be Blank (@FvckItUp99) October 14, 2022