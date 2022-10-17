Viewers are screaming, crying, throwing up over killer clown flick ‘Terrifier 2’
Killer clowns have been known to be nightmare fuel, but it seems “Terrifier 2,” the low budget horror flick written and directed by Damien Leone, has taken the horror trope to new levels for some audiences.
The film, a follow up to Leone’s 2016 “Terrifier” premiered in a handful of theaters on Oct. 6 and garnered strong reactions — including physical ones —from fans starting on premiere night.
“Terrifier 2 is so gory I puked in my popcorn,” on user tweeted on Oct. 6.
According to the film’s website, “Terrifier 2" follows the resurrected murderous Art the Clown as he returns to Miles County. There, he targets a teenager girl and her younger brother on Halloween.
As its theatrical run progressed, more reactions came rolling in. Some horror enthusiasts, praised the film as ‘SOOOOO. F—. GOOOOD,” “demented and “truly bats—.” Another said the film did more than just scare a friend.
"#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called the ambulance” another Twitter user said on Oct. 9, sharing a picture of first responders checking up on his seated pal. “Highly recommended.”
Audience reactions to “Terrifier 2"'s gory glory was enough to warrant a warning from film producer Steve Barton. On Oct. 10, he tweeted an advisory noting, “this movie contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror.”
“Viewers who are faint of heart, prone to light headedness or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution. There have already been numerous instances of fainting and vomiting in theaters,” the notice said. “For those choosing to continue, you’ve been warned...”
When asked by a prospective viewer, Barton said that the film has “been deemed ‘too extreme for UK CINEMAS.'"
While “Terrifier 2" does not look like it will be making its way across the pond any time soon, representatives for the film told The Times Monday that the horror flick will get an extended theatrical release. Starting this weekend, “Terrifier 2" will now come to more than 500 theaters nationwide and run through Halloween and into November.
More good news for the “Terrifier” team? The horror sequel has made a killing at the box office, earning a total of $2.2 million, Deadline reports.
“Terrifier 2" stars David Howard Thornton, Felissa Rose, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam and Chris Jericho.
See more reactions to “Terrifier 2" below.
Only good movies
Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.