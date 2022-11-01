‘No Bears,’ ‘Walk Up’ and other movies to see at AFI Fest

For the first time since 2019, AFI Fest, presented each November by the American Film Institute, will be an exclusively in-person event, with all screenings held at the TCL Chinese Theatre and Chinese 6 in Hollywood. It won’t be exactly the same kind of festival it was three years ago, of course. Programmers have come and gone, and portions of the lineup have been restructured. The entire Nov. 2-6 program, like last year’s hybrid in-person/virtual edition, will run only five days instead of the usual eight.

Still, after three years of pandemic-affected events (AFI Fest went fully virtual in 2020), the return to even some semblance of festival-going normalcy is encouraging news. That’s especially true of what has become Los Angeles’ flagship film festival, a well-curated and wide-ranging international roundup of some of the year’s strongest movies, held in a city that often takes such events — and the pictures themselves — for granted.

For your safety The Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and local health officials.

Time to shake off that fatigue and dive in. After kicking off Wednesday with the world premiere of “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” Alek Keshishian’s documentary portrait of the Grammy-nominated singer and actor, the festival will also roll out the red carpet for the high-profile likes of “The Fabelmans” and “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” two intimate and expansive memory pieces directed by, respectively, Steven Spielberg and Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

It’ll also mark the first opportunity for L.A. audiences to see “She Said,” Maria Schrader’s coolly gripping drama about the journalistic efforts that brought down Harvey Weinstein, and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” a very different (if not dissimilarly titled) movie about women confronting and defying a culture of sexual violence.

Chances are you’ve read or at least heard a little about those titles already; you might also be planning to catch some of them in theaters (as you should) when they open later this year. Regular readers of these film pages will also have seen my praise for such AFI Fest standouts as “The Eternal Daughter,” Joanna Hogg’s spooky, sneakily moving ghost story featuring Tilda Swinton in a double role, and the French Oscar submission “Saint Omer,” a rigorous and devastating reconsideration of the true-crime melodrama from director Alice Diop.

Here, in alphabetical order, are eight more AFI Fest highlights — hardly a comprehensive list, but hopefully a good starting point:

Advertisement