‘Wakanda Forever’ reigns supreme at Thanksgiving box office as ‘Strange World’ flops

Disney and Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” easily fended off two new challengers and continued to dominate the domestic box office over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the acclaimed sequel scored $45.9 million in its third weekend for a North American cumulative of $367.7 million. Globally, the superhero flick has earned about $676 million.

New to theaters this weekend were Disney’s “Strange World,” which launched in second place at $11.9 million, and Sony Pictures’ “Devotion,” which debuted in third place with $6 million.

Co-directed by Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, “Strange World” follows a family of explorers on an important expedition beyond the massive mountains that surround their hometown. Among the voice cast of the animated adventure are Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu.

The family film received a decent 73% fresh rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes and a lackluster B- grade from audiences polled by CinemaScore. By a long shot, “Strange World” has failed to live up to early box-office projections, which anticipated a $30-million opening.

“One of ‘Strange World’s’ triumphs is the vibrant, weird, visually stunning subterranean world that the film’s heroes stumble upon during their quest to save their way of life,” writes the Los Angeles Times’ Tracy Brown in her review.

“From its lush palette to its cute and deadly flora and fauna, this strange, mysterious world is very much deserving of its status as the film’s title character.”

Helmed by J.D. Dillard, “Devotion” stars Jonathan Majors and Glenn Powell as two brave Navy fighter pilots serving the United States during the Korean War. Rounding out the supporting cast of the period drama are Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, Daren Kagasoff and Joe Jonas.

The war epic notched a solid 79% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes but has yet to receive a report card from CinemaScore. “Devotion” also slightly underperformed at the domestic box office based on early estimates, which put the film in the $7-million to $8-million range.

“Tonally, ‘Devotion’ remains steady, never going for over-the-top emotion or sensation, simply seeking to express something authentically moving and human,” writes film critic Katie Walsh in her review for the Los Angeles Times.

“It unmistakably achieves that, delivering a stirring story of friendship during war, and beyond, that is both rare and real.”

Rounding out the top five at the domestic box office this cycle were Searchlight’s “The Menu,” which served up $5.2 million in its second weekend for a North American cumulative of $18.7 million; and Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam,” which grossed $3.4 million in its sixth weekend for a North American cumulative of about $163 million. Overall, the Thanksgiving weekend totals at the domestic box office this year came in significantly lower than pre-pandemic numbers.

Opening in wide release next weekend is Universal Pictures’ “Violent Night,” a holiday horror comedy starring David Harbour of “Stranger Things” fame as Santa Claus.