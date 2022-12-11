Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise once told her to ‘stop being such a p—’ on set

Emily Blunt is pulling back the curtain on what it was like to work with Tom Cruise on “Edge of Tomorrow.”

In a new episode of the “SmartLess” podcast that premiered Dec. 5 on Wondery and will be available Monday on other streaming platforms, Blunt recalled Cruise telling her to “stop being such a p—” behind the scenes of their 2014 action film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the “Devil Wears Prada” and “A Quiet Place” actor recounted her experience working on “Edge of Tomorrow” to “SmartLess” co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. She said that the sci-fi movie’s futuristic, mechanical costumes weighed about 85 pounds, which pushed her to her breaking point one day on set.

“It was so heavy,” she said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The first time I put it on I just started to cry in front of Tom, and he didn’t know what to do. He just stared at me. I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry. I said, ‘I’m just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’ He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p—, OK?’”

Blunt said she laughed off the remark and was able to make it through the shoot with Cruise. Though she admitted the “training was intense” and that it “would’ve been great” if the effects department had just tricked out the costumes using CGI.

“We wanted to do it practically and in a tactile way,” she said. “When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about wearing these suits.”

A representative for Cruise did not immediately respond Sunday to The Times’ request for comment.