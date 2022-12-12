5 comics who were arrested onstage

Until the Supreme Court changed the legal standard for obscenity in the early 1970s, comedians routinely faced the threat of arrest over raunchy material performed onstage.

Even afterward, comics could still face harassment by police on disorderly conduct charges. Andrew Dice Clay narrowly avoided arrest in Texas in 1990, opting to cancel his Dallas concert rather than risk violating the state’s strict anti-obscenity laws.

“The Texas district attorney said, ‘If you come to perform in Dallas, you will be arrested for obscenity,’” said former comic and comedy historian Kliph Nesteroff. “Obscenity laws were alive and well in Texas, the state that likes to pretend that it’s all about freedom and liberty.”

Advertisement

Here’s a shortlist of comics who were arrested over material they said onstage.