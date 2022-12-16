From scorched earth to pink paradise: ‘Barbie’ teaser introduces Margot Robbie’s doll

The first “Barbie” teaser trailer has arrived to disrupt our expectations of a movie based on a toy — much like Barbie apparently disrupted the baby doll industry.

Clocking in just over a minute, Warner Bros.’ tease introduces audiences to Margot Robbie’s embodiment of the famous Mattel doll with her towering figure, winning smile and knowing wink.

The teaser takes a page out of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey,” opening with the 1968 movie‘s iconic score and a scorched-earth world of young girls playing with old-fashioned baby dolls. That is, until the arrival of Margot as the swimsuit-clad monumental fashion doll in all her plastic glory.

After that, we get a glimpse of the very pink cinematic world built by director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, with peeks at the star-studded cast in action — and possible musical numbers — including Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s longtime beau Ken, a pink jumpsuit-wearing Issa Rae and a twist-dancing Simu Liu.

The film, set to hit theaters July 21, also stars Will Ferrell as Barbie’s brother and CEO of Mattel, as well as America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Emerald Fennell and Emma Mackey, among others. Robbie also produced the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.