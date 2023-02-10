Advertisement
Movies

Hugh Hudson, director of Oscar best picture ‘Chariots of Fire,’ dies at 86

A closeup of an old man with short white hair and glasses, smiling
Film director Hugh Hudson, shown in London in 2012, died Friday at age 86.
(Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Hugh Hudson, the director of the influential 1981 film and 1982 Oscar best picture winner “Chariots of Fire,” died Friday at age 86.

“Hugh Hudson, 86, beloved husband and father, died at Charing Cross hospital on 10 February after a short illness,” the director’s family said in a statement shared with the Guardian.

Actor Nigel Havers, who starred in “Chariots of Fire,” told the Guardian he was “beyond devastated that my great friend Hugh Hudson, who I have known for more than 45 years, has died.”

“‘Chariots of Fire’ was one of the greatest experiences of my professional life, and, like so many others, I owe much of what followed to him,” Havers said. “I shall miss him greatly.”

The 1981 drama was based on the real-life rivalry between two sprinters, Eric Liddell, a devout Scottish Christian, and the English Harold Abrahams, who was Jewish, in the lead up to the 1924 Olympics.

The film saw commercial and critical success in both the United States and Britain and nabbed four Oscars, including best picture and an award for its memorable score.

In the U.K., “Chariots” was also seen as provocative, with the British Film Institute calling it “one of the decade’s most controversial British films, regarded by its left-leaning makers ([David] Puttnam, Hudson and the writer Colin Welland) as a radical indictment of Establishment snobbery and privilege, but appropriated by others as a conservative paean to Thatcherite values of individualism and enterprise.”

Hudson followed up his success with “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes,” which also garnered Oscar nominations, and in 1985 “Revolution,” a historical drama starring Al Pacino and Donald Sutherland about the American Revolutionary War. However, the latter drama bombed at the box office and with critics, earning Hudson a Golden Raspberry award for directing.

Upon the rerelease of “Chariots of Fire” in 2012, just before the Summer Olympics in London, Hudson said he hoped more diverse audiences would identify with the film’s themes and its character Abrahams, who in the film is “fighting for himself, his rights, who he is.”

Hudson is survived by his wife, Maryam, his son, Thomas, and his ex-wife, Sue.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

