Our critic says ‘Tár’ deserves several Oscars, including best picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Should win: “Tár.” It’s dispiriting if unsurprising that, apart from the many critics’ prizes it’s racked up, the best of this year’s nominees has never really been considered a plausible front-runner. While Cate Blanchett’s commanding performance has understandably dominated attention, it’s the entire damn world that director Todd Field builds around her — the fully realized sphere of power and influence through which Lydia Tár moves — that gives “Tár” its intellectual acuity, its riveting texture and (charges of coldness be damned) its extraordinary emotional force.

Should’ve been a contender: “No Bears.” The bravest and boldest movie of 2022 was a too-little-seen masterwork by the great Jafar Panahi. His recent release from an Iranian prison is worthier of celebration — and a greater boon to cinema — than anything or anyone in this year’s Oscar race.

