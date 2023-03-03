Advertisement
The ‘Scream 6’ publicity stunts hit closer to home, prompting 911 calls in Sonoma

A cloaked man in a 'Scream' mask wielding a knife
Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI,” which is scheduled for release on March 10.
(Philippe Bossé / Paramount Pictures)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Ghostface may be coming to a town near you.

As a part of promotion for the latest installment in the “Scream” franchise, Paramount Studios has seemingly hired actors dressed in the iconic horror villain’s black hooded cloak and white mask, strategically placing them in front of cameras in public areas across the United States.

The studio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But a verified Twitter account for Ghostface that has been advertising “Scream VIre-tweeted several screenshots of the real-life appearances in cities such as Flagstaff, Ariz., and Cripple Creek, Colo.

Movies

“I’m watching you,” the account ominously tweeted. Other reported sightings in New Orleans and St. Louis.

The iconic villain caused a stir in Sonoma, on Monday when one of the actors was spotted in costume in a downtown intersection near the popular Sonoma Plaza. The Visit Sonoma webcam livestream recorded the actor crossing the street, then standing motionless in front of a jewelry store, according to the Bay Area’s local NBC affiliate.

Sonoma police said they received multiple 911 calls about an individual standing at 1st Street East and East Napa Street, “wearing a SCREAM costume.”

Movies

“This individual has been contacted and was hired by a company through Paramount to promote the new SCREAM movie,” police said Monday in a statement on Facebook.

The first “Scream” film from 1996 was filmed across Sonoma County, a stand-in for the fictional California town of Woodsboro. Sonoma’s community center, located a couple blocks from this week’s stunt, was shot as the movie’s high school.

One resident responded to the police statement on Facebook reporting they had seen the actor in costume on their morning commute.

Movies

Some residents decried the stunt, wishing it had been confined to the local movie theater. But others praised the cheeky nod to the original film.

“I mean he was standing on the street where the original movie was filmed,” said one user. “Not that weird or scary! Nostalgic!”

The publicity stunt echoed Paramount’s previous promotion of its 2022 horror movie “Smile,” in which actors with a wide, frozen grin were spotted in crowds at Major League Baseball games.

Movies

“Scream 6” is set to be released March 10. Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, who both starred in the fifth “Scream” film, will reprise their roles, along with Courteney Cox, whose Gale Weathers, a reporter and author, has remained a main character throughout the franchise.

Neve Campbell, who carried the franchise as Sidney Prescott, will be notably absent. Campbell cited a pay dispute as the reason for her departure from the franchise. She said her gender played a factor and that Paramount’s offer “did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“As a woman in this business,” she told People in August, “I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

Movies
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

