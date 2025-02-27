Advertisement
California

Fake ICE agents terrorized California businesses for social media stardom, police say

Two suspects were arrested by Fresno police posing as ICE agents. Photo shows filming equipment and wig the suspects had.
Two men are accused of posing as ICE agents and filming their interrogations of community members, police say.
(Fresno Police Department)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

Two Fresno men are of accused of carrying out a social media stunt where they posed as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and filmed themselves harassing local businesses, weeks after actual ICE raids in the Central Valley put the region’s undocumented community on edge.

The pair donned wigs and black tactical vests with letters deliberately covered up so they read “Police” and “ICE,” and were reported confronting community members at 11 businesses, according to the Fresno Police Department. At one store, they told employees they were conducting an investigation and demanded to see specific business documents, police said.

Two suspects were arrested by Fresno police on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, posing as ICE agents.
Two men who police said harassed Fresno businesses wore black vests with some of the letters covered.
(Fresno Police Department)

Police arrested the men Wednesday on suspicion of impersonating a police officer, a misdemeanor. They were cited and later released.

“As their actions were done simply to gain attention on their personal social media pages, we will not be releasing their names or other information,” the department stated.

The department learned about the social media stunt Wednesday morning when it began receiving numerous calls complaining of harassment. Officers then located the suspects wearing fake vests outside of a business in the River Park shopping center.

Advertisement

The men’s fake interrogations come on the heels of several recent ICE operations in California, following President Trump’s vow to carry out the largest deportation effort in U.S. history.

In January, ICE officers conducted a three-day raid in rural areas of Kern County, resulting in the detention and deportation of scores of undocumented farmworkers. Undercover ICE operations have also been recently reported in Madera and San Jose.

Arvin, CA - February 03: Farm workers tie grape vines to wires in vineyard near Arvin on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Arvin, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Kern County immigration raid offers glimpse into new reality for California farmworkers

Advocates on the scene said the Border Patrol raid in Kern County last month indiscriminately targeted Latino farmworkers commuting from the fields and day laborers soliciting work in the parking lots of big box stores.

The Fresno impersonators’ social media stunt comes two weeks after apparent YouTube pranksters pulled off a fake raid of their own at San Francisco City Hall by pretending to be Department of Government Efficiency workers. On Feb. 14, the men roamed the building in DOGE T-shirts, telling workers they would audit their computer systems, asking for sensitive data and calling one employee’s work “lists of stupid s—.”

Advertisement

Comedian Danny Mullen posted a video of the encounters on YouTube. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the incident to determine whether the impersonators violated any laws.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 5: Citizens cast their vote for presidential and congressional elections at Department of Elections in the City Hall of San Francisco, California, United States on November 5, 2024. Millions of Americans are starting to cast their ballots Tuesday as polling stations begin to open across the US with the future of the American presidency coming down to a nail-biter race between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

California

DOGE impersonators who barged into S.F. City Hall appear to be thirsty YouTube pranksters

A social media video posted Monday may have provided evidence that three men who asked for sensitive data and caused a stir at San Francisco City Hall two weeks ago were YouTube pranksters thirsting for a laugh.

Last June, the Anaheim Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of impersonating ICE agents for a much more sinister purpose — to rob Latino residents.

The two ICE impersonators spoke to residents in Spanish, showed fake badges and then proceeded to coerce money out of them before taking off in a car, according to victims’ testimony.

Advertisement

At the time, Anaheim Sgt. Jon McClintock said he was aware of at least least five identical thefts that happened in Anaheim and more across Orange County.

In 2018, a Santa Ana man was sentenced to eight months in prison after dressing up as an ICE official to extort a woman of $5,000 under the threat of deportation.
CaliforniaBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement