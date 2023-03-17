Warning: This story contains spoilers about Prime Video’s “Swarm.” There will be another warning before key plot points are divulged.

Prime Video’s “Swarm,” from Donald Glover and “Atlanta” scribe Janine Nabers, focuses on the dangers of stan culture, obsessive fandoms and being chronically online.

The limited series, now streaming, stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a a member of the “Killer Bees,” a fandom that may call to mind a certain other Beyhive.

After a tragic accident leaves her alone in the world, Dre develops a taste for murder and drives across the country to be closer to the object of her affection, the pop star Ni’Jah (an obvious stand-in for Beyoncé). Many of the events depicted, from pop culture scandals involving star-studded elevator brawls to splashy, ripped-from-the-headlines murders — are based on true events that took place in the 2010s.

“We did research for months to basically find events within a 2 1/2 year period that we could put our main character into,” said Nabers. “So it’s really not a work of fiction. We’ve taken real internet rumors, real murders and combined them in the narrative of our main character, Dre. Not much of it is fabricated.”

The Times caught up with Nabers and Fishback to discuss that improbable ending.