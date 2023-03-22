Jennifer Aniston ribs Adam Sandler’s Vogue-approved style and his dating advice

Jennifer Aniston, left, poses with her “Murder Mystery 2” co-star Adam Sandler at the Paris premiere of their film Thursday.

“Murder Mystery 2” star Jennifer Aniston gave her co-star Adam Sandler a gentle ribbing on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” weighing in on his affinity for under-dressing and his thoughts on her dating life — even how far he’s come to be awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor last weekend.

The “Friends” and “The Morning Show” star was among the celebrity guests and friends of Sandler who mildly roasted the “Happy Gilmore” and “Saturday Night Live” alum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., when he was presented with the prestigious award.

“It was a big honor. It was so sweet,” Aniston told host Jimmy Fallon. “I was more emotional than I expected... and here we are honoring the Sandman at the Kennedy Center with the Mark Twain Award.”

“He wore a suit! [He] never wears a suit,” she added. “It is weird to see him in a suit. He kind of looks like he’s just playing dress up and he kind of just seems very uncomfortable.”

The athleisure and basketball shorts-loving comedian further embraced his comfy style when Vogue in 2021 named him that year’s fashion icon — amid peak pandemic dressing. (GQ has also dubbed Sandler’s sartorial sensibility as “Sandlerian style.”)

“Now it’s his thing: ‘Vogue said I’m amazing like this,’ ” Aniston added, mimicking the comic’s raspy voice. “So, thanks, Vogue.”

The chiding was fair for Aniston, given that she has known Sandler for more than 30 years. The two met at the now-shuttered Jerry’s Famous Deli on Ventura Boulevard when she was 20 and he was 22, she said. They went on to co-star in the 2011 comedy “Just Go With It” and in the 2019 Netflix smash “Murder Mystery.”

Citing their long history, Fallon asked Aniston if they ever offer each other advice.

“No,” she said and chuckled “If I get anything from him it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ — usually based on someone I’m dating — ‘What are you doing?! What’s wrong with you?!’ ”

Aniston’s love life and high-profile marriages have long been favorite fodder for tabloids, but the actor did not dwell on the potential headline bait her personal remarks would certainly generate.

“But I very much love to take care of him,” she added. “He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does. And he doesn’t take care of himself. I’m sorry to call you out on national television, Adam — but you have to know this.”

The superstar said that she keeps “an arsenal of herbs” in her trailer, makes him smoothies and gives him “all sorts of Chinese herbs when he’s exhausted.”

“I’m the mobile pharmacy. I’m the set medic... and [his wife] Jackie’s like, ‘Thanks, it lasted about a minute.’”

Aniston and Sandler’s latest film, “Murder Mystery 2,” begins streaming Friday on Netflix.