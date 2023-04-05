Could Johnny Depp return to Hollywood after the Amber Heard trial? It seems he Cannes

It looks like Johnny Depp’s return to Hollywood after last year’s turbulent defamation trail against ex-wife Amber Heard will begin in France.

The Cannes Film Festival announced Wednesday that “Jeanne du Barry,” starring the divisive “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, will open this year’s lineup. Directed by and starring French actor Maïwenn in the titular role, “Jeanne du Barry” is a historical drama that follows the life of a working-class woman who quickly becomes the lover of King Louis XV, played by Depp.

“Jeanne du Barry” will make its world premiere at Cannes on May 16 at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, the festival said. The film, Maïwenn’s sixth feature, will also be released in French theaters the same day.

Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair also star.

The Cannes premiere comes on Depp’s first feature film role after his highly public trial against Heard. In June 2022, Depp won more than $10 million in damages in his defamation case against Heard after a weeks-long trial in Virginia that was broadcast live.

The ex-spouses settled their dueling cases in December, but now both face uncertain career stability.

Recently Depp voiced a cartoon puffin in the animated TV series “Puffins” and two spin-off projects. The 2020 film “Minamata” was his last feature role. In November he was featured in Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” televised fashion show.

Heard, on the other hand, most recently appeared in Zack Snyder‘s cut of “Justice League” in 2021.

A month after the Cannes premiere, Depp will play with his rock band, the Hollywood Vampires, onits summer tour of Europe. He will join bandmates Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen.