Advertisement
Movies

Could Johnny Depp return to Hollywood after the Amber Heard trial? It seems he Cannes

Johnny Depp waves out the window of a black SUV outside the courthouse during his defamation trial
Johnny Depp’s “Jeanne du Barry” will open the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
(Craig Hudson / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

It looks like Johnny Depp’s return to Hollywood after last year’s turbulent defamation trail against ex-wife Amber Heard will begin in France.

The Cannes Film Festival announced Wednesday that “Jeanne du Barry,” starring the divisive “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, will open this year’s lineup. Directed by and starring French actor Maïwenn in the titular role, “Jeanne du Barry” is a historical drama that follows the life of a working-class woman who quickly becomes the lover of King Louis XV, played by Depp.

“Jeanne du Barry” will make its world premiere at Cannes on May 16 at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, the festival said. The film, Maïwenn’s sixth feature, will also be released in French theaters the same day.

Two separate photos of a man in tinted glasses and a woman with braided blond hair

Entertainment & Arts

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp settle defamation case: ‘This is not an act of concession’

‘I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed,’ Amber Heard said after settling her defamation case with Johnny Depp.

Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair also star.

The Cannes premiere comes on Depp’s first feature film role after his highly public trial against Heard. In June 2022, Depp won more than $10 million in damages in his defamation case against Heard after a weeks-long trial in Virginia that was broadcast live.

The ex-spouses settled their dueling cases in December, but now both face uncertain career stability.

Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Movies

What comes next for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s movie careers after the verdict

After a bruising six-week trial, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face uncertain career prospects.

Advertisement

Recently Depp voiced a cartoon puffin in the animated TV series “Puffins” and two spin-off projects. The 2020 film “Minamata” was his last feature role. In November he was featured in Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” televised fashion show.

Heard, on the other hand, most recently appeared in Zack Snyder‘s cut of “Justice League” in 2021.

A month after the Cannes premiere, Depp will play with his rock band, the Hollywood Vampires, onits summer tour of Europe. He will join bandmates Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen.

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsCannes Film FestivalFilm Festivals
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement