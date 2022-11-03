Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’ fashion show

Johnny Depp will appear in Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4" televised fashion show, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

A Thursday report from TMZ corroborated by The Times describes the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor’s role in the program as a “featured surprise guest.” According to TMZ, Depp isn’t slated to walk the runway but will be wearing designs from Savage X Fenty’s menswear collection and will be the first man spotlighted for a “star” moment during the show.

The latest “Savage X Fenty” casting news comes months after Depp won more than $10 million in his Virginia defamation trial against ex-wife and fellow actor Amber Heard, who has accused him of domestic violence and sexual assault. Depp denied Heard’s claims and argued during the trial that she was the abusive one in their relationship. The jury awarded Heard $2 million.

Rihanna’s fourth “Savage X Fenty” show, which premieres Nov. 9 on Amazon Prime Video, will mark Depp’s second post-trial TV appearance. He previously made an unexpected cameo at the 2022 Video Music Awards, which projected his face onto a moon-person floating above the stage — a stunt Heard’s sister called “disgusting and clearly desperate” on MTV’s part.

Per TMZ, Depp has already filmed his “Savage X Fenty” spot after Rihanna and her team invited him to join the TV special’s star-studded lineup, which also includes “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Empire” alum Taraji P. Henson, “Shang-Chi” breakout Simu Liu and other celebrities.

While some praised Rihanna for putting Depp in the show in the wake of his divisive defamation trial, others sharply criticized her and the Oscar nominee.

“rihanna going out of her way to, like, rehabilitate the image of a domestic abuser and rapist is f— crazy cause the hell is johnny depp, a rapidly decaying corpse, going to do at a LINGERIE SHOW?” tweeted @kirkxxs. “but even past all that does she even know her audience?”

“rihanna can’t be serious?” tweeted @feneptune_. “with all these beautiful and unproblematic men in hollywood, and johnny depp is the one that appeals to you the most?”

“Rihanna is fr so weird for bringing Johnny Depp into her show,” wrote another Twitter user. “NO ONE was talking about this man until the trial. the ONLY reason he’s relevant is for beating women. like where is her head.”

Representatives for Rihanna and Depp did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ requests for comment. Meanwhile, Depp’s supporters launched into full celebration mode.

“I’m feeling so passionate about Johnny Depp and his rise from the ashes today,” tweeted @JDisALegend2022. “I’m just so proud of him. ... a bunch of other successes, and today this new thing with Rihanna.”

“Love Rihanna!” tweeted @Abba_Annabelle. “Thank you Fenty for supporting Johnny Depp. Now I’ll sit back and watch all the QTs from the ‘children’ crying over their ‘mother’ and screeching ‘jump scare’.”

“Oh this is good, on so many levels,” tweeted @GellertDepp.

Depp discourse aside, Rihanna has been making a lot of headlines recently while plotting her long-awaited return to music. Last week, she released “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack — her first new song in six years. And in February, the “Anti” artist will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.